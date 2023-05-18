Sleep well at 60, here’s what to do

A good sleep it makes the difference. We know it, sleeping well you wake up rested and avoid that unnerving situation where you find yourself lying on the mattress with your eyes wide open. Science itself, as well as personal experience, indicates that sleeping well is beneficial benefits to health.

I disturbances of sleep are widespread, but often it is sufficient to resort to some expedients, change one’s own habits or adopt natural remedies to go back to sleeping well.

Here is a decalogue of behaviors to be adopted to let oneself go peacefully into the arms of Morpheus.

Punctuality is golden

The routine is critical. Man is habitual and always going to bed at the same time helps sleep. In general respect the rhythm sleep – wakefulness is of great benefit to health. Even if it is not always easy, not only should you go to sleep at the same time every day, but at about the same time you should also wake upregardless of the time of year, whether you have to go to work or are on vacation.

No to PCs, tablets and smartphones before bedtime

Luce it means day and day means activity. Evolution indicates this. Therefore, if the brain and body respond to light stimuli, these stimuli must be eliminated if we want to rest satisfactorily. The onde blu some screens also interfere with normal sleep.

While once upon a time we went to bed after dark, this is no longer the case today. between televisions, smartphone, tablets and other electronic devices habits have changed. You often go to bed with the mobile phone still in my hands. Working, playing and exchanging messages are also practices that maintain active and cause the release of adrenalineenemy of sleep.

Adequate nutrition

The digestion affects sleep. Particularly large dinners, or the consumption of foods high in fat, sugarsor proteins of animal origin, such as meat and eggs, hinder sleep because they require more intense activity from the body for their digestion.

Preferred are the legumes and the fish. Foods that can promote the production of substances that reconcile rest, such as melatoninmagnesium, potassium or vitamin B6 are complex carbohydrates (pasta, rice, bread), milk and its derivatives, lettuce and some types of fruit, such as fruit dry, bananas and apricots.

Spicy or acidic dishes are to be avoided because they favor the reflux. Foods are also problematic salad because they make you thirsty, even at night, while you are already in the world of dreams.

On the drinks front, thealcohol in excessive doses because it negatively affects especially the sleep of the REM phase, and exciting liquids, such as those containing caffeine sisters.

Herbal teas yes, but not too many

A scented one herbal teaespecially if herbal such as lemon balm, mallow, and hawthorn chamomile they can be a relaxing cuddle, as well as the latte heat. But you have to be careful because too much liquid close to the time you go to bed, results in sleep interruption due to the need to urinate. Better therefore to consume the liquids a few hours before lying down.

Sport is good only at certain times

The activity physics it keeps you healthy, you know, but you have to pay attention to the times. Anyone who has trouble sleeping shouldn’t do exercise in the evening hours because the adrenaline that is generated pushes you to stay awake.

The nap

In the early afternoon it’s okay to crush a nap, there is research that proves its benefits. But from a good habit it can turn into a counterproductive activity for the body. If in fact the nap is too much long or is carried out too late, the night’s rest is affected.

A room suitable for sleeping

To sleep well you need the right place. A stanza noisy, too hot or too cold does not induce sleep. The same goes for the light: if there is a lamppost outside the bedroom window and our window has neither shutters nor heavy curtains, problems can arise. What you need is a room dark. To overcome the critical issues, one can resort, for example, to caps ear plugs or eye masks.

Engage in pleasurable activities

For some it is useful to do a bath hot, for others read a book or listen musica relaxing, all activities that reduce physical and mental tension. Lying on the mattress with your eyes wide open is not a good idea. It’s better to get up and dedicate yourself to something pleasant and which infuses tranquility to go back to bed later.

So you don’t have to work in the evening: le housekeeping at home, for example, it is better to do them at other times.

Use specific relaxation techniques

There are several techniques. Among the many are the training autogeno or breathing exercises. The first is one of the most famous relaxation techniques in the world. It is a self-relaxation technique widely used against anxiety and the stress. Once learned, you can put it into practice on your own.

Furthermore, inflating the lungs and deflating them are apparently very simple gestures yet harbingers of great benefits. To inspire from the nose and exhale from the mouth, slowly, it slows down the heartbeat and relaxes the muscles.

Act on the cause of insomnia

L’insomnia it can have several causes. These include stress, anxiety and concerns, therefore if this were the case (and provided that the situation does not possibly require a consultation with a specialist) it is possible to act directly on the source of insomnia. If you go to bed at night anxious about forgetting something, you can try writing a memorandum. Sometimes, on the other hand, not sleeping is determined by fear not being able to sleep: such thoughts, which become out of control, create a vicious circle. We should therefore try to clear the mind from thoughts and not get caught up in anxiety. Sometimes it helps write the most distressing thoughts to distance themselves from them.