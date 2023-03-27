L’ sleep hygiene it is essential for the health of the whole organism, whether or not you have tinnitus. Experts recommend establishing a consistent nighttime routine that aids in relaxation before bed. For example, one or two hours before sleep, it is beneficial to take the time to do relaxing activities such as writing, doing a hot bath with drops of essential oil with a relaxing power (such as lavender, orange blossom, etc.), listen to meditation podcasts, or listen to relaxing music.

One of the most effective tinnitus remedies is focusing on background noise. Lingering noise in the bedroom can help drown out the sounds of tinnitus and make them less annoying. It’s white noise, like a fan on, the ticking of an alarm clock.

The progressive muscle relaxation practices they can bring a feeling of calm and improve sleep affected by tinnitus. It helps to relieve tension and release different muscle groups in the body and release stress and tension. Here’s how to do a sleep-promoting muscle relaxation practice:

against the tinnitus It is helpful to try relaxation techniques. For many subjects, it is stress caused by tinnitus, rather than the noise itself, to hinder sleep which becomes restless, restless. There is a tendency to roll over and have the need to get out of bed, the anxiety around noise starts to involve the body’s fight or flight system, it becomes difficult to relax and fall asleep.

Advice and Treatments



In case of tinnitus, and of related sleep disorders, it is helpful to work with a therapist or audiologist to manage the more severe and disabling symptoms. A valid option turns out to be the cognitive behavioral therapy, which has been shown to be more effective for tinnitus-related sleep problems than anti-anxiety medications, specialists have highlighted.

The tinnitus retraining therapy is another possible solution. Therapeutic treatment involves both counseling and sound therapy designed to change a person’s auditory perception. This approach can help reduce the brain’s response to daytime or nighttime tinnitus. And the success rates are high, and the improvement in symptoms, according to specialists, are encouraging.

Pharmacological therapy. There is no cure for tinnitus and there are no medications that can reduce or prevent ringing when you are trying to sleep. There are supplements that can relieve symptoms such as CBD, or melatonin. It will be your doctor who will indicate which could be the best supplement for each specific case, and how to take the supplement in a safe way, above all that it is not in contrast with the intake of other medicines. In some cases, always on the advice and prescription of your doctor, you could benefit from anti-anxiety or antidepressant drugs.