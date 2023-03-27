Introduction
In case of tinnitus, i.e. a ringing sound or other noises felt with intensity and constancy in one or both ears, it is possible to have difficulty falling asleep and have a restful night. There is no intrinsic background noise to help mask the ringing, so most commonly tinnitus sufferers have trouble falling or staying asleep, waking up too early, or feeling tired in the morning or during the day. To make matters worse, sleep deprivation can intensify tinnitus symptoms. There are, however, some tricks that help during the night in case of tinnitus.
Sleep tinnitus: remedies
Sleep hygiene
L’sleep hygiene it is essential for the health of the whole organism, whether or not you have tinnitus. Experts recommend establishing a consistent nighttime routine that aids in relaxation before bed. For example, one or two hours before sleep, it is beneficial to take the time to do relaxing activities such as writing, doing a hot bath with drops of essential oil with a relaxing power (such as lavender, orange blossom, etc.), listen to meditation podcasts, or listen to relaxing music.
Sleep experts also recommend following good practices to help you sleep better:
- Keep the temperature cool in the bedroom
- Install blackout curtains to block out ambient light.
- Turn off devices (including your phone) an hour or two before going to bed.
- Try to follow a routine, especially when it comes to times: go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
Introduce white noise
One of the most effective tinnitus remedies is focusing on background noise. Lingering noise in the bedroom can help drown out the sounds of tinnitus and make them less annoying. It’s white noise, like a fan on, the ticking of an alarm clock.
Use headphones
Use a sound pillow or sleeping earphones: These offer similar sound-masking benefits to white noise, but may be less disruptive if you’re not sleeping alone but with a partner or roommate who prefers silence. White noise, in this case, is channeled directly into the ear.
Relaxation techniques
against thetinnitus It is helpful to try relaxation techniques. For many subjects, it is stress caused by tinnitus, rather than the noise itself, to hinder sleep which becomes restless, restless. There is a tendency to roll over and have the need to get out of bed, the anxiety around noise starts to involve the body’s fight or flight system, it becomes difficult to relax and fall asleep.
The progressive muscle relaxation practices they can bring a feeling of calm and improve sleep affected by tinnitus. It helps to relieve tension and release different muscle groups in the body and release stress and tension. Here’s how to do a sleep-promoting muscle relaxation practice:
- Begin in a comfortable position (such as lying in bed) and promote relaxation
- Pick an area of the body to start with, like your toes. Contract the muscles, making sure you feel tension but no pain, and hold the position for five seconds.
- Relax your muscles for 10 seconds.
- Move on to the next body part (ie your feet). It is often recommended to work from the toes up to the head or vice versa
Advice and Treatments
In case of tinnitus, and of related sleep disorders, it is helpful to work with a therapist or audiologist to manage the more severe and disabling symptoms. A valid option turns out to be the cognitive behavioral therapy, which has been shown to be more effective for tinnitus-related sleep problems than anti-anxiety medications, specialists have highlighted.
The tinnitus retraining therapy is another possible solution. Therapeutic treatment involves both counseling and sound therapy designed to change a person’s auditory perception. This approach can help reduce the brain’s response to daytime or nighttime tinnitus. And the success rates are high, and the improvement in symptoms, according to specialists, are encouraging.
Pharmacological therapy. There is no cure for tinnitus and there are no medications that can reduce or prevent ringing when you are trying to sleep. There are supplements that can relieve symptoms such as CBD, or melatonin. It will be your doctor who will indicate which could be the best supplement for each specific case, and how to take the supplement in a safe way, above all that it is not in contrast with the intake of other medicines. In some cases, always on the advice and prescription of your doctor, you could benefit from anti-anxiety or antidepressant drugs.