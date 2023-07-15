Home » Sleeping as a couple: Two bedrooms, isn’t that the end of love?
Health

Sleeping as a couple: Two bedrooms, isn’t that the end of love?

by admin
Sleeping as a couple: Two bedrooms, isn’t that the end of love?

The position Po to Po is not a signal for alienation, emphasizes sleep researcher Gerhard Klösch. He finds rituals more important, such as the good-night kiss. “We long for someone who watches over our sleep and with whom we can let go.” His tip for sleep harmony: “In bed we don’t argue!” Discussions increase adrenaline and cortisol levels – counterproductive before falling asleep. The Austrian recommends putting off open conflicts as a couple – and kissing each other. The apparent availability of the partner under the blanket also has an effect on sex – and negatively.

See also  Epilepsy: the importance of sleep-wake rhythms

You may also like

Vitamin D deficiency: symptoms, causes and how to...

Vicenza, a 2-year-old boy drowns in his home...

Making a grass head: simple tips and instructions

«Antonella Fiordelisi? That’s enough, I’ll talk.” Then he...

Say Goodbye to Inflamed Skin: A Natural Remedy...

Atrial Fibrillation: A Major Risk Factor for Stroke,...

Tour de France 2023, a stop stage and...

Promoting Heart Health: Preventing Disease and Promoting Longevity

Accident in Milan, dead pedestrian hit by motorcycle

Sgarbi claims the rebellion a la Bohème: «I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy