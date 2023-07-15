Sleeping as a couple: Two bedrooms, isn’t that the end of love?

The position Po to Po is not a signal for alienation, emphasizes sleep researcher Gerhard Klösch. He finds rituals more important, such as the good-night kiss. “We long for someone who watches over our sleep and with whom we can let go.” His tip for sleep harmony: “In bed we don’t argue!” Discussions increase adrenaline and cortisol levels – counterproductive before falling asleep. The Austrian recommends putting off open conflicts as a couple – and kissing each other. The apparent availability of the partner under the blanket also has an effect on sex – and negatively.

