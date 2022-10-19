breaking latest news – Sleeping at least seven hours a night removes the risk of becoming chronically ill or premature death. The confirmation, which is added to a substantial group of research on the importance of sleep, comes from University College London. The research, published in PLOS Medicine, analyzed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than 7,000 men and women between the ages of 50, 60 and 70.

The researchers looked at the relationship between each participant’s sleep duration, mortality, and whether they had been diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases – such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes – over the course of 25 years.

People who reported sleeping five hours or less by age 50 were 20% more likely to be diagnosed with one chronic disease and 40% more likely to have two or more chronic diseases over the span of 25 years, compared to people who slept up to seven hours. Additionally, sleeping for five hours or less at the age of 50, 60, and 70 was linked to a 30% to 40% increased risk of multimorbidity compared to those who slept up to seven hours.

The researchers also found that a sleep duration of five hours or less at the age of 50 was associated with a 25% increase in mortality risk over the 25-year follow-up, which can be mainly explained by the fact that a short duration of sleep increases the risk of chronic disease which in turn increases the risk of death.

Lead author, Severine Sabia (UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health and Inserm, Universite ‘Paris Cite’) said: “Multimorbidity is on the rise in high-income countries and more than half of the elderly now have at least two chronic diseases. This is proving to be a major public health challenge, as multimorbidity is associated with high utilization of health services, hospitalizations and disabilities. the researchers also assessed whether oversleeping, such as nine hours or more, affected health outcomes. But there was no clear association between long sleep duration at age 50 and multimorbidity in healthy people.