Sleeping in the heat: tips & tricks for relaxing tropical nights

In summer, the nights can be less restful than usual. These measures can help.

When temperatures rise, our mood often improves, but the quality of our sleep often decreases due to the heat. We have tips on how to sleep more comfortably in the heat.

Many have been eagerly awaiting summer, but they also know that warm nights are not necessarily pleasant. So that you can enjoy the summer to the fullest, we have tips to make sleeping in the heat more comfortable.

1st tip: cooling pads



In order to keep a cool head in the truest sense of the word in the summer heat, it makes sense to buy a cooling pad. These pillows usually have special gel inserts to wick heat and moisture away from the body and prevent sweating from your head and neck while you sleep. In addition, cooling pads ensure better circulation, as they are specially made for sleeping in the heat. Some models are also worth using all year round. And: If you don’t want to buy a new pillow, you can also use a cooling pillowcase.

2nd tip: cool bedclothes



Not only on the head, but also on the body, of course, the heat is noticeable at night. Sleeping without bed linen is usually not the solution – especially since that is not very comfortable for many people. And: Even at high temperatures, the body can cool down at night if the sweat is not absorbed. A light summer blanket and breathable sleeping clothes made of linen or cotton, for example, that absorb moisture are well suited. Cooling bed linen also helps to ensure that you sleep comfortably in the heat. A satin duvet cover, for example, can be very comfortable on summer nights, as can a cooling mattress topper.

3rd tip: lukewarm showers



Especially cold drinks or a particularly cold shower are not a good idea on a hot summer day, even if you think that would help with the heat. Instead, however, the vessels contract and the heat builds up in the body. With cold showers, the body has to work and heats up even more. It is better to take a lukewarm shower before going to bed – preferably with a soothing shower gel, for example with lavender oil. Alternating showers with warm and slightly cooler (not cold) water before falling asleep can also be helpful to better deal with the heat during sleep.

4th tip: The right darkening in the bedroom



So that no heat can develop in the bedroom while sleeping, it is important to keep it back with the right darkening. Suitable are metal or thermal roller blinds, which should be pulled down during the day to keep the heat out. In addition, you should make sure that energy sources are switched off during the night, i.e. all plugs are really pulled and there is no longer any light to be seen anywhere. This also helps to get through the night relaxed and to let a little heat disturb your sleep.

5th tip: The right diet



To get a good start into the night in summer, it helps to eat several small portions instead of a sumptuous dinner. Vegetables, fruit, lean meat or fish are particularly suitable in order to be able to sleep restfully later in the heat. Spicy and greasy foods, alcohol and caffeine should be taboo before a summer night if you want to get through the night relaxed. Soothing herbal teas, such as lemon balm or lavender, are more suitable for falling asleep. And: If you sweat a lot at night, a sage tea can help because it reduces sweat production. You should drink as much as possible during the day anyway, especially in summer.

More tips for restful sleep in the heat



At least an hour and a half before bedtime, you should stop doing any exercise that is too taxing on your body. Otherwise, it will have a hard time shutting down and cooling down. A fan will help in the heat, but it should not be left on all night, as this greatly increases the risk of catching a cold. If you put a bottle of water in the freezer before going to bed, put it in a Wrapping a towel and putting it on your feet can also help to be able to (fall) asleep better in the heat. Even an exciting (audio) book can heat up the body again and release stress hormones. Something soothing and not very exciting is better suited as bedtime reading on hot days. In general, the following applies to falling asleep relaxed: keep your hands off your laptop, tablet or mobile phone. Because the light does not signal to the body that it should rest – on the contrary. Therefore, give your eyes and brain a lot of rest before going to sleep.

