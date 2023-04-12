Skipped workout? Among the reasons there is often the lack of sleep: sleeping a few hours means that you have less energy available to allocate to sports. But it is not said that giving up is positive, on the contrary: according to some scientists, exercising could help us counteract the health consequences of not sleeping an adequate amount of hours.

more sports — It is no news that sleep and physical activity have a positive impact on our health. But a study conducted by a team from the Guangdong Cardiovascular Institute (China) and published in theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology highlights how the two things are connected, to the point that exercise can help reduce the negative effects of inadequate rest. By analyzing data from over 92,000 adults aged between 40 and 73 living in the United Kingdom, the researchers found that those who practiced regular physical activity had a lower risk of death, even if they slept less than six hours a night.

workout to catch up on sleep — Between 2013 and 2015, the participants wore a bracelet for a week to track the amount of exercise and hours of sleep: all data used later to analyze their lifestyle habits over the years. This has led to the discovery, for example, that those who sleep too little or too much (this too can be harmful, ndr) and did not practice sufficient physical activity showed a higher risk of death from causes such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. However, the data also revealed an interesting trend: highly physically active individuals did not have an increased risk of death, even if they slept less than six hours a night. And there is no need to make great efforts to achieve this result: according to Jihui Zhang, director of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Medicine in Guangzhou (China) as little as 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week is enough to mitigate some health consequences associated with too little or too much sleep. And the short (but intense) daily walks or a few rides on a stationary bike are also part of the calculation.

physical activity factor — While this is an observational study that doesn’t demonstrate a direct correlation between exercise and sleep, the researchers hypothesize that physical activity has a positive effect on sleep, as it fights inflammation, regulates metabolism, increases insulin sensitivity and regulates the activity of the sympathetic nervous systemthus reducing the risk of heart disease.