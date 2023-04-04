L’physical activity repairs the effects of bad sleep, at least in part. In a nutshell, this is the result of a study carried out in China at the Affiliated Brain Hospital of the Guangzhou Medical University. In detail, research has shown that there is a directly proportional relationship between the amount of sport performed and some of the negative effects related to sleep. The results were published in the scientific journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

All the advantages of practicing sport

The fact that regular and moderate physical activity is a real panacea for our health in total is now a fact. Only a few weeks ago the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci asked doctors again to insert sports sessions within the therapies. We know it can help prevent chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. The effects on anxiety and depression are so evident that psychologists and psychiatrists push their patients to practice it every day. However, a scientific study had never answered the question of whether physical activity could also help alleviate the consequences of poor or bad rest.

Physical activity repairs the effects of bad sleep: Chinese research is based on British data

The researchers analyzed data from 92,221 adults aged between 40 and 73 years. The information was shared with the UK Biobank. It is a database that contains information on the health status of thousands of British citizens. Experts asked participants to wear an accelerometer bracelet for a week between 2013 and 2015. It is a device capable of detecting or measuring acceleration, i.e. a change in speed over time. In other words, it helps to understand if we are doing physical activity and how much we are doing.

The working group classified sleep duration into:

short – less than six hours;

medium – from six to eight hours;

long: more than eight hours.

The amount of physical activity had three parameters: low, medium and high.

Physical activity repairs the effects of bad sleep: the results of the study

Those who have done little physical activity and sleep badly or little see an increased risk of death from any cause in a range between 16 and 37 percent. Paradoxically, those who performed an average physical activity, the risk was 41 percent. In those who did a lot of physical activity, there was no link with a risk of death.

Going into detail regarding cardiovascular disease, those who did little physical activity and slept little saw an increased risk of death of 69 percent. However, if the amount of physical activity carried out increased, this risk disappeared. In cancer, the researchers explained that those who slept too much and did little activity had a 21 percent increased risk. However, if they decided to intensify the exercise, the risk associated with sleeping badly disappeared.

