Sleeping pillows: memory foam, spelled husk or water – which is better?

Healthy sleep is essential for health: it refills our empty energy reserves and strengthens us for the day. An orthopedic pillow can positively influence the process – but what is the difference between the shapes and fillings?

While classic sleeping pillows used to be made from real down feathers or synthetic materials such as polyester, many manufacturers now use new fillings such as viscoelastic gel foam, grain grains or even water. The orthopedic neck support pillow promise more comfort for back and side sleepersby snuggling up ideally to the body and thus supporting the head and shoulders optimally – so that you can sleep even better. How the fillings differ in detail and which sleeping pillow is most suitable for you is explained below.

Memory foam sleeping pillow



The term “memory” means “memory” – say the in sleeping pillow The foam contained has the property of always remembering its original shape and finding its way back to it after getting up. It is also known as viscoelastic polyurethane foam because it is firm and elastic at the same time. For this reason, this filling can be found in numerous orthopedic neck pillows for side and neck pillows back sleepers again, because they adapt to the shape of the head individually and ensure an optimal sleeping position.

Spelled husk sleeping pillow



The classic grain pillow for treating abdominal pain is often filled with cherry stones, millet or wheat. Sleeping pillow with spelled husks (i.e. the bowl), on the other hand, are particularly suitable for counteracting neck pain. On the one hand, the grains are free-flowing, so that they adapt ideally to head movements at night and relieve the shoulders. On the other hand, they have the advantage that they absorb heat and transport it away – in case you sweat a lot in the head or neck area while sleeping.

Water pillows



Waterbeds have been around for a long time Water pillows on the other hand, are still brand new on the market: The orthopedic head and neck support pillow consists of several layers, the core of which is a chamber filled with water – this can be filled or emptied via a valve. This gives back, side and stomach sleepers the opportunity to individually adjust the degree of firmness of their sleeping position. The pillow thus counteracts neck problems and supports healthy sleep. Especially if you move around a lot at night.

You should note that



In order for your head to primarily rest on the sleeping pillow, it should no bigger than 40 times 60 orbe 40 by 80 centimeters. Your shoulders are therefore only supported by the mattress and not by the pillow – which has the advantage that your neck cannot bend and thus tension is promoted. Die Height of the sleeping pillow should be based on your shoulders: the broader your back, the firmer the pillow must be. In other words, low pillows that are only slightly filled are better for narrow shoulders – and higher pillows that are more filled for broad shoulders. This applies equally to side and stomach sleepers. Her mattress also has a great influence on the pillow purchase, so that your neck and neck muscles are not overstretched while sleeping. As a rule of thumb, you can remember this: if you prefer a firm mattress, you also need a firm pillow. If you have a soft mattress, you should choose a soft sleeping pillow. If you sweat a lot while you sleep, he plays pillowcase an important role in the purchase. The better the material can absorb moisture (and release it again), the greater the cooling effect. On the other hand, if your head is too warm or too cold, the result is tension in the neck, head and shoulder area.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.