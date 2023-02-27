of editorial staff

Sleeping well extends life. This is stated by a new research byHarvard Universitypremiered byAmerican College of Cardiology (ACC). A good night’s sleep has obvious long-term benefits, but only if our night’s rest has 5 well-defined quality factors.

The importance of good sleep in a studio

According to the researcherswho manages to meet all of these five criteria, is 30% less likely to die for any reason, compared to those who do not satisfy one or none of them. But what are these famous quality factors?

Sleep 7 to 8 hours a night;

Have difficulty in get to sleep no more than two nights a week;

Having trouble staying asleep no more than twice a week

Do not use sleeping medications;

Feel relax upon awakening at least five days a week.

These characteristics of sleep, explained the study co-author Frank Qianclinical research scientist at Harvard Medical School and internal medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, can extend life even five years.

The scholars they learned that 8% of deaths can be attributed to bad habits of sleep. Meeting all five sleep criteria reduced the risk of dying from 19 percent cancer. The new research will be presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 6.

Nearly a third of adults in the United States does not sleep the recommended 7-8 hours by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – CDC. While many studies to date have focused on sleep duration, sleep-related behaviors have often been overlooked. This Harvard study is the first to examine how sleep habits affectexpectation of life.

The search included data from 172,321 people with an average age of 50 between 2013 and 2018: Participants took part in the National Health Interview Survey, an annual survey of general health by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics that includes questions about sleep.

Il team of research linked the data to the records of the National Death Index: in this way, he deepened the link between the factors of people’s sleep and the causes of death.







