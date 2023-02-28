According to a recent study conducted by Harvard University, sleeping well and in the right amount improves the quality of life and lengthens its expectation.

A good sleep guarantees incredible benefits to our body, according to a group of researchers from Harvard University who have identified 5 tricks to follow during night rest to reduce the chances of dying for any reason by 30%. According to experts, in fact, those who manage to satisfy these five factors would have a better chance of a long and quality life than those who do not satisfy any of them.

The study involved 172,321 people with an average age of 50 who participated in the National Health Interview Survey between 2013 and 2018, a survey conducted annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States. United States and the National Center for Health Statistics. The survey, which was meant to assess the health of Americans, also included questions about sleep and their nocturnal habits.

Well, these questions allowed the researchers to examine the sleep habits and quality of the participants, identifying the most beneficial factors. The researchers thus found that 8% of deaths are closely linked to poor sleep habits, while meeting five important criteria during the night’s rest drastically reduced the risk of premature death. But what are the good sleep habits that guarantee a longer life?

Sleeping well extends life: five good sleep habits

According to Harvard University researchers, good sleep has obvious benefits, not only in the immediate term, but also in the long term. Just as study co-author Frank Qian, a clinical research scientist at Harvard Medical School and internal medicine physician at Beh Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, explained, following five good sleep habits can lengthen your life expectancy by five years. But what are these five different quality factors?

Experts explain that the five behaviors that guarantee a longer life are:

• ideal sleep duration between seven and eight hours per night;

• difficulty falling asleep no more than twice a week;

• difficulty staying asleep no more than twice a week;

• do not use sleeping pills

• feeling refreshed after a night’s rest at least five times a week

“If people have all these ideal sleep behaviors, they are more likely to live longer,” Qian said. Therefore, if we can improve sleep in general and identify sleep disorders early, we may be able to reduce premature mortality.”

