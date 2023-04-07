Home Health Sleeping with a dog or cat in bed can disturb our sleep
Health

Sleeping with a dog or cat in bed can disturb our sleep

by admin

An observational study published in the academic journal Human-Animal Interactions showed a correlation between the possession of pets and the increase of sleep-related problems. Simply put, those who have a dog or a cat will also be more likely to sleep badly.

The study was conducted on a population of Americans who voluntarily joined the research. As for the subjects, they were considered different characteristics and factors that could have influenced sleep: age, gender, profession, salary, body mass index, and ethnicity. As for the sleep qualityhowever, the researchers considered the following parameters: previous sleep disorders, night cramps, take medicines to sleep, difficulty falling asleep, snoresleep less than six hours a night, wake up often during the night or too early in the morning.

The results of the study showed a correlation between the presence of a pet at home and sleep disturbances. The most interesting aspect is that the correlation was evident even without taking into account where the animals sleep. Owners have difficulty sleeping well whether their furry friends sleep in the bed with them, or whether they sleep in the kennel in any other room of the house. Furthermore, it was found that having a dog is generally associated with low quality sleepwhile having a cat is specifically related to ai nocturnal cramps.

These results are confirmed by other studies conducted on the subject. In particular, the Swedish researcher Lieve From Egmontspecialized in the study of sleep at the Uppsala Sleep Science Laboratory (Sweden), confirmed that the correlation with sleeping difficulties is determined by the mere possession of the pet, regardless of where it sleeps.

However, as researcher Van Egmond points out, it is important to carry out numerous other studies to verify that the correlation between sleep disturbances and the presence of pets is always confirmed.

