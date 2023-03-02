An international research team led by Italian scientists has demonstrated that eye masks, by completely blocking out light during sleep, improve memory and reaction times.

Wear one eye mask when you go to sleep can offer significant benefits to ours mental healthimproving the memorythe vigilancethe readiness and others cognitive functions. The reason lies in the total darkening of the eyes, which allows you to block any source of luce able to disturb sleep. Sleeping well and for the right number of hours, as is widely known from multiple studies, guarantees significant benefits psychophysical benefits and lowers the risk of developing certain medical conditions, as well as helping with body weight; know that a simple eye mask can also promote cognition highlights even more how much the good sleep is valuable to our health.

An international research team led by scientists from the Cardiff University School of Psychology (UK), who worked closely with colleagues from the IMT High Studies Lucca School, the Department of Psychology of the University of Padua and the Department of Psychology of Northwestern University of Chicago. Three Italian scientists were involved in the research: Viviana Greco, Damiana Bergamo and Paola Cuoccio. The study was coordinated by Dr. Greco, who works at Cardiff University’s Brain Imaging Research Center (CUBRIC).

To demonstrate the effectiveness of eye masks involved in two specific experiments approx 130 girls and boys, between 18 and 35 years old. In the first experiment, 94 participants were asked to wear masks for one week, and the following week they were subjected to “a control condition in which the light was not blocked,” as explained in the study abstract. In some cases, they were assigned during the second week masks with holes to highlight and isolate any disturbing factors caused by the use of the accessory. After the first five days of each of the two weeks the volunteers underwent specific tests cognitive tests, to verify if the total blockage of light thanks to the masks could guarantee benefits. And so it was.

After sleeping with the mask, in fact, the participants obtained better scores both in mnemonic test – in which they had to associate pairs of words – and in those aimed at measuring i reaction times. Simply put, the mask had improved the episodic memory and readiness, vigilance. The second experiment, in which 35 volunteers were involved, also highlighted the effectiveness of the night mask in terms of cognitive performance. In this case, the boys and girls were equipped with wearable devices to monitor sleep (specifically thebrain activity) and the amount of light upon awakening. Subjected to the test, the volunteers who had worn the masks once again obtained the best results. Dr. Greco and colleagues observed that mask use was associated with longer mask duration slow sleep o non-REM (so called due to the slowdown highlighted in the encephalogram), in turn linked to the cognitive benefits highlighted in the tests.

For all these reasons, the authors of the study underline that the use of the mask can be a “cheap, effective and non-invasive” behavior to improve cognitive performance such as memory. The details of the research “Wearing an eye mask during overnight sleep improves episodic learning and alertness” have been published in the specialized scientific journal Sleep.