Slight decrease in the documented frequency of asthma in the corona pandemic

According to the current results of the health atlas of the Scientific Institute of the AOK (WIdO), around 3.3 million people in Germany live with medication-treated asthma. This corresponds to 3.98 percent of the population. In the run-up to World Asthma Day on May 2nd, the new WIdO website draws attention to a trend reversal in asthma frequency: before the corona pandemic, in 2019, there were 3.5 million asthma patients in Germany. In 2021, this number fell by around 200,000 patients – a decrease of 5.68 percent. “It is important to carefully monitor whether this declining effect is possibly due to the significant decrease in respiratory infections during the pandemic years,” says Helmut Schröder, deputy WIdO managing director. Particularly high asthma prevalences are reached in Thuringia (4.55 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (4.50 percent), particularly low in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (3.25 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (3.52 percent). In addition to asthma will be on the new website www.gesundheitsatlas-deutschland.de systematically shows the frequencies of a total of 23 diseases down to the level of the 400 districts in Germany and over time.

The new website shows time series for the years 2017 to 2021. Medicated asthma has increased since 2017, peaking at 4.27 percent in 2020, followed by a trend reversal in 2021. In 2021, the proportion in the population was 3.98 percent; this corresponds to 3.3 million people in Germany who were treated with medication for asthma. In 2020, 3.6 million people were still affected, 237,000 more patients than in 2021.

Trend reversal in asthma is accompanied by a decrease in respiratory infections

Asthma diseases can occur as a result of infections of the lower respiratory tract. The incidence of these infectious diseases was significantly reduced during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic years. The decline in lower respiratory tract infections during the pandemic years could have led to fewer new cases of asthma as a result. This could explain the slight decrease in prevalence in 2021. The decline in boys up to the age of 14 is particularly evident: in 2019, 5.25 percent of this age group were still being treated with medication for asthma, but this proportion fell to just 2.72 percent in 2021. “It remains to be seen how the further development will proceed – especially in view of the respiratory diseases that will occur more frequently again from 2022,” says Helmut Schröder.

Significant differences by age and gender

The current evaluation makes clear gender differences transparent: In childhood and adolescence, the frequency of asthma in boys is significantly higher than in girls, whereas in adulthood women are affected much more frequently than men. The peak prevalence is 7.16 percent of women in the 70 to 74 age group. “The fact that boys are more affected is probably anatomical reasons and can be explained by the narrower bronchi. This makes it easier for the airways to narrow, as is the case with bronchial asthma. In adulthood, the bronchi diameters are larger in men than in women, which is what explains the reversal of gender relations,” says Schröder. Other reasons for the gender differences could also be hormonal influences or gender-specific differences in contact with asthma-triggering substances.

Thuringia most affected

The health atlas shows the frequency of illnesses for the population in 400 districts and urban districts in Germany based on a specially developed extrapolation method. According to this, Potsdam with 2.70 percent and Heidelberg with 2.77 percent are the regions with the lowest proportion of asthma patients . The frequency of the disease is about twice as high in the two most affected districts: the Thuringian districts of Sonneberg (6.90 percent) and Saalfeld-Rudolstadt (5.95 percent). In a “fair” comparison, the WIdO took into account the age and gender differences between the regions. In this comparison, the lowest value is recorded for Passau with 2.78 percent and the highest value for Sonneberg with 6.52 percent. “In order to avoid new cases and improve asthma symptoms, district administrators and mayors in the regions that are particularly hard hit should take a look at the various risk factors. These include inhaled substances that damage the lungs – especially smoking,” emphasizes Helmut Schröder. Measures to promote smoking cessation are therefore one of the most important elements of asthma prevention.

At the level of the federal states, Thuringia (4.55 percent), North Rhine-Westphalia (4.50 percent) and Saarland (4.36 percent) are particularly affected by asthma according to the health atlas. In contrast, the rates of disease are particularly low in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (3.25 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (3.52 percent). Among the major cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, Essen has the highest proportion of asthma patients at 4.81 percent, followed by Dortmund (4.74 percent). At the bottom of the list is Stuttgart with a share of just 3.55 percent.

Association between asthma and obesity

The analyzes of the health atlas confirm a connection that is already known from other studies: in regions with a high proportion of people who are morbidly overweight (adiposity), the number of asthmatics is also increased. In the fifth of the German regions with the highest proportion of obesity, the incidence of asthma is 4.36 percent. The fifth with the lowest proportion of obesity, on the other hand, has an asthma frequency of only 3.58 percent. “Various studies have shown that weight reduction in severely overweight asthma patients can help improve disease control. Losing weight is also recommended for these patients in the national health care guidelines, so that the asthma symptoms improve,” explains Schröder.

New Health Atlas website with a systematic view of 23 diseases

Among the 23 diseases, the results of which are on the new website www.gesundheitsatlas-deutschland.de are available include cardiovascular disease, mental illness, cancer, type 2 diabetes, dementia and respiratory disease. The epidemiological key figures are based on routine health insurance data from the AOK and thus represent documented treatment frequencies. All figures were extrapolated to the entire resident population in the regions using a statistical method. This means that well-founded information about the occurrence of the disease in their region is available to the health policy actors on site. In this way, the health atlas can help to identify approaches to action that serve to improve the health situation and thus also the quality of life of citizens. The evaluations show, for example, that in 2021 depression was documented in 9.18 million residents aged ten and over (12.2 percent). 7.20 million people over the age of 30 were affected by type 2 diabetes mellitus (10.6 percent), around 4.75 million people over the age of 30 had coronary heart disease (8.41 percent).

Heidelberg, Mainz and Freiburg perform best in the overall index

If the 400 regions of Germany are summarized in an overall index in terms of how affected they are by the 23 diseases listed in the health atlas, it becomes apparent that Heidelberg, Mainz and Freiburg im Breisgau are least affected by these diseases. In contrast, the Thuringian districts of Suhl, Sonneberg and Hildburghausen are particularly affected. “The regional differences in the incidence of diseases can also be explained by demographic factors. They are caused by the different age and gender structures of the population in the regions of Germany,” says Schröder. If the differences according to age and gender are taken into account in a “fair” comparison, then the Hessian districts of Hochtaunuskreis and Main-Taunus-Kreis and Starnberg in Bavaria are least affected by the 23 diseases shown in the health atlas. On the other hand, the North Rhine-Westphalian cities of Gelsenkirchen and Hamm and, in turn, Hildburghausen in Thuringia were particularly badly affected.

