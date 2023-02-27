Home Health “Slight recovery of infections and ordinary hospitalizations. Intensive care and deaths are decreasing”
Still fluctuating trend of the pandemic which this week presents a slight resurgence of infections e ordinary hospitalizations together with a decline in intensive care and of deaths. The photograph is taken from the new report of the Gimbe Foundation which collects weekly data from the Ministry of Health.

In the last week, the increase in new cases of Covid-19 amounted to 29,438 against 28,347 last week, equal to +3.8% and a decrease in deaths equal to -18.4%, 244 against 299 last week.

They increase Instead hospitalizations with symptoms (3,331 against 3,200, equal to +4.1%), while the descent into intensive care continues (133 against 154, equal to -13.6%). The highlights it independent monitoring by the Gimbe Foundation relating to the week of February 17-23.

“After 6 consecutive weeks of decline – he declares Nino CartabellottaPresident Gimbe – there is a slight increase in new weekly cases, which however remain largely underestimated”.

The daily administrations of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine are still falling (-25.8%), and 12.1 million people are discovered. The coverage rate for the fourth doses is 31.2% with clear regional differences: from 14% in Calabria to 44.8% in Piedmont. The coverage rate for the fifth doses, on the other hand, remains at a standstill and stands at 15.1%, also in this case with clear regional differences: from 5.2% in Campania to 28.7% in Piedmont. As of February 24, 6.78 million people have not received even a dose of the vaccine.

