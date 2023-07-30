Slim thanks to sport? Evolutionary biologist clears up the weight loss myth

Now quickly start jogging so that the swimming trunks fit? Unfortunately, it doesn’t work, says the American evolutionary biologist Herman Pontzer. In an interview, he presents his surprising research results – and explains why movement is still essential for us humans.

Mr. Pontzer, during these weeks many people lace up their running shoes in order to lose a few more kilos before the holidays. Is this the best way?

Unfortunately, that doesn’t help at all when it comes to losing weight.

I’m sorry, what? I just ran a few kilometers here on the university campus. My fitness watch praised me for burning an extra 300 calories. I should be a bit slimmer then.

No, I have to disappoint you, it doesn’t work that way. Being physically active and exercising doesn’t mean you burn 300 more calories a day than someone who hasn’t exercised. Even if your fitness tracker says so.

