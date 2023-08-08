Slimming injection is also said to be healthy for the heart

In a clinical study involving around 17,600 adults over the age of 45 who are overweight or obese and suffer from cardiovascular disease, the drug reduced the risk of a serious cardiovascular event by 20 percent, the company announced yesterday.

The subjects who did not suffer from diabetes received a dose of 2.4 milligrams of the active ingredient semaglutide once a week. The study ran for a period of five years.

The company Novo Nordisk hopes to be able to free Wegovy from the image of a lifestyle drug with the study results. Wegovy is currently not available in Austria (as in most EU countries), but has been available in Germany for a month.

