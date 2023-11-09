slippers – DM home

0
Product: slippers
Brand: DM man
Risk: presence of phthalates, not allowed in Italy
Type: Consumer alarm
Country of origin: China
Notification date: 09/11/2023
Documentation
photo 1
09/11/2023 – JPG (0.84 Mb)
photo 2
09/11/2023 – JPG (1.16 Mb)
photo 3
09/11/2023 – JPG (1.12 Mb)
photo 4
09/11/2023 – JPG (1.01 Mb)
photo 5
09/11/2023 – JPG (0.96 Mb)
photo 6
09/11/2023 – JPG (0.79 Mb)
