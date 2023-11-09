Home » slippers – DM home
Health

slippers – DM home

by admin

Product: slippers

Brand: DM man

Risk: presence of phthalates, not allowed in Italy

Type: Consumer alarm

Country of origin: China

Notification date: 09/11/2023

Documentation

photo 1

09/11/2023 – JPG (0.84 Mb)

photo 2

09/11/2023 – JPG (1.16 Mb)

photo 3

09/11/2023 – JPG (1.12 Mb)

photo 4

09/11/2023 – JPG (1.01 Mb)

photo 5

09/11/2023 – JPG (0.96 Mb)

photo 6

09/11/2023 – JPG (0.79 Mb)

