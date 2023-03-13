Digestion is a natural process that we usually don’t notice. Already after the first bite the digestive process starts. However, it may happen that it does not happen naturally and instead it is slow and difficult.



The first symptoms that can make us understand the difficulty are the heavinessil abdominal swelling and drowsiness, immediately after meals. Sufferers of this disorder may have it tooacidity, heartburn, meteorism, eructations, stomach achedrowsiness and bitter mouth.

The factors that affect digestion are first and foremost bad eating habits and also an incorrect lifestyle. But there are also gastrointestinal pathologies such as gastritis, duodenal ulcer or irritable bowel syndrome.

However, it can also be affected by some drugs, anxiety, the menstrual cycle and stress. These ailments can get worse with time and age. To try to solve the problem, the first thing to change is the power supply.

Slow digestion problems? Here’s what to eat to fix immediately

A healthy diet can be essential in trying to solve the problem of slow digestion. Above all, whole grains, vegetables and fruit should be introduced into the diet. Foods that contain vitamin B are especially important, which convert glucose and facilitate the work of proteins and therefore the metabolism. Vitamin B can be found in fish, green leafy vegetables such as rocket or spinach. But also in celery, carrots, cucumbers and fennel. It is also important to eat chicken, salmon, brown rice, chickpeas, pasta, bread, nuts and bananas. We advise you to start with raw vegetables first.

To combat symptoms such as drowsiness, it is recommended to eat broccoli, broad leaf vegetables, fennel, carrots, onions, zucchini, cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes on top. While pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, plums, honey and ginger are recommended as fruit.