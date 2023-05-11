Slow Metabolism: A Widespread Problem. Foods to wake him up and lose weight

Basal metabolic rate “slow” where with “slow”, more often than not, we tend to justify the real or presumed impossibility of losing weight. In reality, the adjective refers to the “unusual calm” with which an organism in physiology completes those chemical processes aimed at obtaining complex molecules from simple ones, and vice versa. However varied and different the causes may be – unbalanced diets, sedentary lifestyle, do-it-yourself fasting, irregular sleep, severe stress, thyroid dysfunction… – slow basal metabolic rate falls into the category of those disorders that can have repercussions on body weight. So about health. It is important to be aware of it. This is the only way to find solutions to the resulting problems. The first important ally, as always, remains food. A varied and balanced diet, which takes into account the seasonality of foods and their territoriality, above all tailor-made for the person based on their very personal lifestyle, makes the difference. We talked about it with Monica Germanidietitian and nutritionist, creator of the META method, an acronym that stands for Medical Education for Transformative Action. Doctor, what is basal metabolic rate?

«The basal metabolic rate represents the amount of energy that our body needs to perform the basic functions – ie vital functions – in a state of thermal neutrality, in absolute psycho-physical relaxation and fasting for at least 12 hours. The basal metabolic rate is the result of two factors: the expenditure due to the regular function of the internal organs added to the energy expenditure of the muscles at rest. In a healthy individual, metabolism accounts for 65-75 percent of total energy expenditure. In men it is higher than in women and, in general, decreases with age: we speak of -8 percent between 60 and 90 years. To slow down this downward curve, you need to do physical activity, obviously calibrated on the basis of age, gender and lifestyle. Better if under the supervision of a professional ». See also If we often binge on snacks and snacks it could be the alarm bell of this disorder

How exactly does metabolism change over time?

«As I mentioned, it is women who are most accused, especially those who are approaching menopause, but also those who do not practice constant physical activity. Sedentary life inevitably leads to a decrease in lean body mass. Attention, then, to sudden weight loss and the type of diet you choose to adopt: restrictive diets — those, to be clear, that give satisfaction in the short term — sooner or later lead to a blockage of the metabolism, with a consequent recovery of kilograms previously lost. This risk can be avoided if you rely on a specialized doctor. He will be the one to advise what to put on the table, bearing in mind that metabolism is, yes, influenced by nutritional status, diet and hormonal factors, but also by states of anxiety and the lean body mass specific to each individual».

Why does metabolism tend to slow down?

“The reasons can be many and varied. Among the most common we find excessively low-calorie diets or, in any case, unbalanced in nutrients, the low number of meals a day which should be five, no less, an unregulated fast. And again: a high consumption of fatty foods and refined sugars. Finally: a sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor quality and quantity of sleep».

In case of slow metabolism, how can we speed it up?

«You don’t need who knows what strategy. Given that each organism is unique, it is generally a good idea to follow a healthy, varied and balanced diet. Starting with breakfast which should be plentiful and complete with all the necessary macronutrients – i.e. carbohydrates, fats and proteins – in the right quantities. There is no standard: everything always varies from person to person, gender, age, lifestyle in general. Fasting and binges are useless and often counterproductive. Much better to eat little, but often and that is every three hours or so as far as possible. And ensure the right amount of protein for the body: each meal must contain a portion of meat or eggs or cheese or fish or legumes. Green light also for compound dishes such as pasta and beans or pasta with salmon; and then a correct supply of fibers – that is to say a portion of at least 300 grams of vegetables for both lunch and dinner – trying to keep lipid intake under control. It is also important to increase lean mass: you can do it by practicing sport, but also by observing good daily habits. Also in this case it doesn’t take much: moving on foot, going up and down the stairs instead of taking the lift and so on». See also German Bundestag - Experts call for help for women with endometriosis