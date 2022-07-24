Diets, excessive deprivation and renunciations at the table do not always lead to the desired result. Often the needle of the scale does not go down for reasons independent of food that you eat. On some occasions, not losing weight is a real pathology associated with some discomfort of the organism. In the first place it is necessary state that when following a diet it should be personalized and adapted to some needs of individuals. This is why it is important to be followed by a doctor.

Generally the lack of weight loss is linked not only to the observation of a restricted low-calorie diet but also to a slow metabolism that affects functionality. In this case, despite the consumption of healthy foods, low in fat and sugar and moderate physical activity, you do not lose weight.

However, there are a number of foods that stimulate and metabolism also accelerating weight loss.

The first of these is definitely the egg: it contains few calories and is rich in proteins. Mostly egg white stimulates metabolic functions triggering what is said “The thermal effect of food. The consumption of seeds and nuts, in particular, walnuts. The latter stabilize the blood sugar level and also cause a greater sense of satiety.

Slow metabolism? Here’s how to stimulate it

Among the foods which stimulate the metabolism indirectly promoting weight loss there are also spices. The consumption of these foods such as it ginger it is very important to bring even a higher level of energy.

Finally it is very important, and not just when you are on a diet and trying to lose weight, to consume one sufficient amount of water. Drinking is the first step to activate the metabolism but above all to nourish the body and also promote weight loss.