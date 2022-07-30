Home Health Slowing down climate change is nerve-racking, scientists try to dim the sun a little | TechNews Technology News
Health

Slowing down climate change is nerve-racking, scientists try to dim the sun a little | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Slowing down climate change is nerve-racking, scientists try to dim the sun a little | TechNews Technology News

Due to the increasingly serious impact of climate change in recent years, the temperature has been rising significantly year by year. A few years ago, some scientists proposed the idea of ​​​​using special gases to walk the atmosphere to weaken the sunlight. The Thomson Reuters Foundation in the United Kingdom also recently reported that this idea was proposed again. .

According to a report by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, if a special gas is developed and released into the atmosphere by means of geoengineering, so that the gas has an effect similar to volcanic ash, it may be able to help reduce the temperature of sunlight and slow down the The rate at which Earth’s temperature is rising.

Emmi Yonekura, a climate engineering risk researcher at the RAND Foundation in the United States, said that this approach is indeed possible, but until the right elements and gases are developed, there are still many other ways to slow down the phenomenon of temperature rise.

For example, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has also proposed the concept of “Space Bubble”. The bubbles formed by a certain material are released into the atmosphere or the outer layer, which can help reduce the energy and radiation of sunlight, and also help to slow down the temperature. rate of ascent.

▲ NASA counts changes in global average temperature over the past 140 years. (Source: NASA)

However, there are still many other scientists who oppose this kind of geoengineering method of artificial modification of the environment, because the existing research methods are difficult to calculate all the effects of artificial modification of the environment, so if the atmosphere modification plan is carried out rashly, it is difficult to guarantee that there will be no more changes. Serious chain reaction.

As the problem of climate change becomes more and more serious and has become one of the issues that the United Nations is concerned about for improvement, scientists around the world are all racking their brains to think about how to reduce the impact of change on human beings and the ecological environment in a scientific way. After all, the issue of carbon emissions involves too many international political interests, so other scientific ways are bound to be found as soon as possible.

(Source of the first image: Pixabay)


See also  Why TV is a good choice for PC and home console games in the future | TechNews

You may also like

SIE announces part of the functional experience of...

“Supplements have no positive effects”

“Legend of Heroes Li Zhi’s Trail” appeared on...

New recall on the Salute.gov website: contaminated vegetable...

DeepMind, the AI ​​of Alphabet, has published the...

Video games, how many calories are burned in...

The five TV series not to be missed...

drop by drop, health to the death •...

The Italian aerospace company on a mission with...

Smallpox of monkeys, Spain confirms first death

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy