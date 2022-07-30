Due to the increasingly serious impact of climate change in recent years, the temperature has been rising significantly year by year. A few years ago, some scientists proposed the idea of ​​​​using special gases to walk the atmosphere to weaken the sunlight. The Thomson Reuters Foundation in the United Kingdom also recently reported that this idea was proposed again. .

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

☀️ Could “dimming the sun” help turn down global heating? 🌡 It might sound like science fiction, but some are exploring solar geoengineering tech to stop temperatures rising. ⭕️ They say it’s relatively cheap and simple – while others warn it could be catastrophic. Why? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/4PoNthWims — TRF Climate (@TRF_Climate) July 28, 2022

According to a report by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, if a special gas is developed and released into the atmosphere by means of geoengineering, so that the gas has an effect similar to volcanic ash, it may be able to help reduce the temperature of sunlight and slow down the The rate at which Earth’s temperature is rising.

Emmi Yonekura, a climate engineering risk researcher at the RAND Foundation in the United States, said that this approach is indeed possible, but until the right elements and gases are developed, there are still many other ways to slow down the phenomenon of temperature rise.

For example, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has also proposed the concept of “Space Bubble”. The bubbles formed by a certain material are released into the atmosphere or the outer layer, which can help reduce the energy and radiation of sunlight, and also help to slow down the temperature. rate of ascent.

▲ NASA counts changes in global average temperature over the past 140 years. (Source: NASA)

However, there are still many other scientists who oppose this kind of geoengineering method of artificial modification of the environment, because the existing research methods are difficult to calculate all the effects of artificial modification of the environment, so if the atmosphere modification plan is carried out rashly, it is difficult to guarantee that there will be no more changes. Serious chain reaction.

As the problem of climate change becomes more and more serious and has become one of the issues that the United Nations is concerned about for improvement, scientists around the world are all racking their brains to think about how to reduce the impact of change on human beings and the ecological environment in a scientific way. After all, the issue of carbon emissions involves too many international political interests, so other scientific ways are bound to be found as soon as possible.

(Source of the first image: Pixabay)