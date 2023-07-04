Sma: sports fields, football tournaments and educational workshops for inclusiveness

Sport is well-being. Sport is inclusiveness. Hosted in the Juventus sports centre, children and young people with spinal muscular atrophy (Sma) took to the field for the first “Ada Camp”, the summer camp created especially for them, to involve them in the sporting activity of powerchair football. Three days immersed in the game, with a mini-tournament that makes sport the lens through which to look at life in a different way, in search of one’s goals.

There’s Camp 2023

Sma is a rare genetic pathology that affects one child out of 6,000 in Italy and which leads to the progressive loss of motor skills. Ada Camp 2023 is part of the “La Smagliante Ada” project, born from FamiglieSma, Nemo Clinical Centers and Roche Italia to promote the inclusion of children and young people with Sma in schools throughout the country, to also bring the values ​​transmitted by sport. The goal is always to let young people experience the construction of an inclusive society.

“Sport is a fundamental element in life, a building block for everyone’s psychophysical well-being. Being able to let so many children and parents experience the emotions and joys that powerchair football offers was a first great result – he commented Anita Pallara, president of FamiglieSma – In order not to remain mere words, messages of inclusion must be transformed into real actions, like this one”. “The ADA camp was an opportunity to involve children and young people with SMA in the sporting activity of powerchair football and in the dynamics on which the game is based – he added Saint Barnabas, president of Oltre Sport, an amateur sports association which understands sport as an expression of well-being, motivation, tenacity, discipline, education and exaltation of the values ​​of people with disabilities and which organized the mini-tournament – We don’t keep the kids on the field to give them a diversion but to give him goals that become a real reason for living and that allow you to look at life with different eyes. After more than 7 hours of play, in these children’s eyes there was satisfaction, happiness and then the question ‘We’re already done’, and I think this clarifies better than anything else how important sport is to them. We strongly believe in sporting growth and we think it is necessary to continue to spend ourselves and commit ourselves to proposing initiatives like this, to make this seed become a tree”.

After the tournament, the tour

This experience is destined to become a video reportage that will be presented together with Ada’s comic trilogy in elementary and middle schools, in September, starting from the next school year. Sports and comics therefore become educational tools to promote the value of the person, in his uniqueness.

The project does not forget scientific research. The team of the Nemo Clinical Centers and Nemo Lab, also through educational workshops, will help to understand the role and impact of sports practice and experience in the life and growth of children and young people with Sma and in their families. For the next school year, educational laboratories and workshops in schools will be led by Simona Spinoglioeducator and psychologist of Famiglie Sma, and by the creative team specialized in stories for children who, thanks to the comparison with those who live the Sma and with the experts of the multidisciplinary team of the NeMO Clinical Centers, understood the essence and values ​​of the project , giving life to Ada and her comic book adventures.

“As a great fan, I am strongly convinced of the power that language and sporting practice can have in educating about life – declares Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers – Sport is healthy competition, team spirit, respect for others, but also and above all challenges with oneself, in the awareness of limits and resources. This is why it will be important to understand the meanings that our children and their parents will give to sporting practice, in a historical moment in which research is changing the history of SMA”.

Not just football

Thanks to the hospitality of Juventus, the little sportsmen and women were the protagonists of three days in black and white going from the exclusive atmosphere of the J|Hotel to the exciting halls of the Juventus Museum, immersing themselves in the stories and symbols that have made the history of the Club: from of Trophies, to the historic bench in Corso Re Umberto; from the Golden Balls lifted by the Juventus champions, to an overview of all the symbolic places in black and white history, up to the center of the Allianz Stadium lawn with the docufilm “Fino Alla Fine”.

