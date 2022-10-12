Risdiplam SMA drug is safe and capable of maintaining motor function. Even in previously treated patients with severe disease and scoliosis. These are the main results emerging from the largest study ever carried out on people with SMA, which will be presented at the World Muscle Society (WMS) congress running until October 15, 2022 in Halifax, Canada.

SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) is a rare genetic disease that affects motor neurons, the cells that control muscles and movement, which fail to function due to a protein deficiency (SMN). As a result, those affected experience severe muscle weakness, which can impair the ability to walk, move, but also eat and breathe, to varying degrees depending on the type of disease. Risdiplam is a drug that works by increasing the levels of the missing protein in the central nervous system. Recently approved in Italy, several studies have already confirmed its safety and efficacy, even for a long time. To date, an estimated 7,000 patients have received treatment worldwide.

The data that will be presented in Halifax concern the JEWELFISH study, and evaluated the safety and efficacy of the drug in people with SMA types 1, 2 and 3, aged between 6 months and 60 years, already treated with other therapies. for experimental or approved SMA, such as nusinersen or onasemnogene abeparvovec. Most of the participants have very severe disease and scoliosis. The collected data show that the drug increases protein levels twice after 4 weeks of treatment in all patient groups, regardless of previous therapy, and that these levels have been maintained for over two years. The maintenance of motor function is also preserved after two years of treatment, while a loss of function is generally observed in the natural history of the disease of untreated patients. The most common adverse events observed – pneumonia, respiratory infections, diarrhea, headache – were consistent with those in other studies and the dropout rate was low.

“The safety profile and exploratory efficacy we observed in the JEWELFISH study, the largest study ever conducted on previously treated patients, reinforce the role of risdiplam as a valuable therapeutic option for treating SMA populations – commented Claudia Chiriboga, professor of neurology and pediatrics in the neurology department of Columbia University Medical Center in New York, USA – These results give us greater confidence in making treatment decisions for previously treated patients in distress. “