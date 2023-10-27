Home » SMA, those tests capable of discovering the disease in newborns
Health

SMA, those tests capable of discovering the disease in newborns

by admin
SMA, those tests capable of discovering the disease in newborns

Aurora is six years old and talks, laughs and eats alone. Antonio has one and stands up, leafs through the first books. All normal? Not really, actually, because these daily and seemingly simple gestures, until a few years ago, were unimaginable for these children and their families.

Aurora and Antonio, protagonists of the short film Have you ever seen a unicorn?, produced by FamiglieSma, Osservatorio Malattie Rare (OMaR) and GoGo Frames, in fact, have Sma1, the most serious form of spinal muscular atrophy, a disease which in this form has always been considered a condemnation.

See also  Molinette, bladder with tumor removed and reconstructed with part of the intestine: except twenty-nine years old

You may also like

The Transformative Impact of AI in Medicine: Revolutionizing...

mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for...

Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of...

Time change: One in three people have difficulty...

Mount Sinai Hospital Renames Cardiology Services in Honor...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk...

Breakthrough in Cholesterol Treatment: Promising Injection Results in...

Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of preparation of master formulas and official...

Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for...

How to Stop Emotional Hunger and Improve Your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy