SMA, those tests capable of discovering the disease in newborns

Aurora is six years old and talks, laughs and eats alone. Antonio has one and stands up, leafs through the first books. All normal? Not really, actually, because these daily and seemingly simple gestures, until a few years ago, were unimaginable for these children and their families.

Aurora and Antonio, protagonists of the short film Have you ever seen a unicorn?, produced by FamiglieSma, Osservatorio Malattie Rare (OMaR) and GoGo Frames, in fact, have Sma1, the most serious form of spinal muscular atrophy, a disease which in this form has always been considered a condemnation.

Share this: Facebook

X

