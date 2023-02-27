Two children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) died following treatment with the drug Zolgensma, famous for being the most expensive in the world.

Gene therapy for SMA

The SMA is a rare genetic disease which affects motor neurons, i.e. the nerve cells responsible for movement, leading to progressive weakness and muscle atrophy, especially of the legs and respiratory muscles. This disease is quite rare, affecting about 1 in 10,000 births.

The diagnosis can be made with specific genetic tests, even in the prenatal phase. In Italy, the Region Puglia has become the leader for the innovative screening plan to diagnose this serious disease and other rare genetic diseases from birth, to start gene therapy immediately and stop muscle wasting.

Unfortunately the therapy for SMA, with the drug known as Zolgensma, it is also the most expensive in the world and for years it has also been difficult to include in the treatments available to the national health system. In this case the time factor is decisive: both because it is important to start immediately gene therapy to avoid the degeneration of motor neurons, and because the therapy was initially approved only for some cases and only under a certain age.

Video of the week

That was unfortunately the case with the little Leo, who passed away in March 2021because he narrowly missed out on the new agreement between Aifa and the company that produces the drug, Novartis.

SMA: two children died after being treated with the most expensive drug in the world

The treatment with the drug Zolgensma, known to be the most expensive medicine in the world, whose price is around 2 million dollars, unfortunately it was not enough to save the lives of two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

The babies, one from Russia and the other from Kazakhstan, died due to aacute liver failureor a side effect triggered by the drug Zolgensma.

The two children, aged 4 months and 2 years, had undergone this therapy to deal with their serious pathology, but only after just over a month the results were fatal.

Their death occurred in 2022 and only in recent days has a note from AIFA been issued regarding the new directives relating to the safe use of this medicine.

The AIFA note for the correct use of the most expensive drug in the world

This sad story has greatly shaken public opinion, to the point of ending up in the crosshairs of global media attention; this prompted Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, to set out precise directives in relation to theuse of the medicine Zolgensma.

The main recommendation is to monitor liver function before administering the drug and, once the treatment has started, constantly monitor the situation for the following three months.

The note also clarifies the need to implement prophylaxis with corticosteroids and always keep the patient’s condition monitored in the following weeks.

Finally, Aifa invites you to correctly record the batch number of the medicinal product subject to administration in order to be able to guarantee better traceability and make these biological medicines safer.