Small Bouts of Vigorous Activity Can Reduce Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Small bursts of vigorous physical activity, lasting only one to two minutes each and repeated 2-3 times a day, may help to reduce the risk of cancer in sedentary individuals, according to a study conducted at the University of Sydney. The study, which involved over 22,000 adults who were not physically active, found that intermittent daily physical activity could be a promising intervention for cancer prevention.

Lead author of the study, Emmanuel Stamatakis, explains that activities such as brisk walking, climbing stairs, carrying heavy groceries, vigorous housework, heavy gardening, and playing with children can all help to reduce the risk of cancer. These short bursts of activity could be as simple as catching the bus or tram, walking uphill, or carrying a backpack.

The study followed the health status of 22,398 participants, with an average age of 62, over a period of 6.7 years. During this time, 2,356 cases of cancer occurred. The results of the study revealed that performing short, intense physical activity was associated with a lower risk of cancer, with increasing doses of activity leading to gradually lower risks.

The minimum effective dose of intense physical activity was found to be approximately 3 and a half minutes a day, divided into three bursts of one minute each. This research highlights the potential benefits of this type of physical activity for individuals who are otherwise sedentary by choice or due to movement problems.

The findings of this study provide hope for those who find it difficult to engage in regular exercise. By incorporating short bouts of vigorous activity into their day, individuals may be able to reduce their risk of cancer and improve their overall health.