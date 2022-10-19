Walnuts are good for our health: to say this are many scientific researches that elect them as one of the most powerful foods.

More nuts for everyone at the table! With this short sentence we can easily summarize what we will shortly report in our article, but let’s discover its benefits anyway.

Many certainly love dried fruit. Let’s talk of almonds, peanuts, pine nuts and chestnuts. And then again: hazelnut, pistachio, pumpkin seeds and various types of nuts. In fact, we can easily eat so much delicacy in this autumn period. However, it must be said that many scientific researches, among the components of dried fruit just mentioned, have mainly dealt with nights.

Apparently, even if they are so small, they contain an indefinite amount of benefits. All properties, therefore, that can only benefit our health. For example, we can already anticipate that, in general, with walnut, the possibility of getting sick from chronic diseases and tumors is very low. Or, it is a valid substitute for salt and a rich source of energy.

In short, apparently walnuts are a small, but big world to be discovered. And, if eaten frequently, they can only do us good. However, before knowing its beneficial properties, let’s take a look at other goodies. With a simple little trick, cutting the pumpkin will no longer be a mission impossible. Or, thanks to two well-known spices, it is possible to fortify one’s immune defenses. Well, having said that, let’s get to know our beloved nuts better.

What you didn’t know about walnuts, the many reasons why you won’t be able to do without them

Walnuts are rich in fibre, calories and protein: in this way they satisfy those who eat them and this explains why they are often recommended in diets. In addition, walnuts contain ellagic acid and urolithins which have powerful antioxidant properties.

But not only that, the same ones are a cure-all because they are anticancer, anti-inflammatory and prebiotic. Not surprisingly, according to some in vitro or animal studies, walnuts have a powerful limiting effect on cancer cells. Not to mention how it was discovered an improvement of the intestinal microbiota always thanks to them.

Another interesting property of walnuts is the melatonin. However, there are no scientific studies that can actually confirm how walnuts improve sleep quality. But, we can still say that the same, instead, improve the mood. This is possible thanks not only to melatonin, but also alpha-linolenic and, once again, the antioxidants.

Walnuts are a great reservoir of Vitamin E: in fact, they are rich in γ-tocopherol, which has powerful cardioprotective effects. How can we not talk about their great help against cholesterol. This dried fruit, in fact, not only lack it, but also contain phytosterols, essential for reducing bad cholesterol.

Other beneficial properties

Walnuts contain the highest level of alpha-linolenic, fatty acid which is part of Omega 3. This acid is so important because cardiovascular diseases can be avoided with it. An example? Strokes and heart attacks on everyone.

This is possible because this acid has a positive effect on the rhythm of our heart, but also on cholesterol and immune mechanisms. But it does not end there: it also positively influences the aggregation of platelets, the tones of the vascular walls and inflammatory mechanisms.

Low in sodium, but rich in potassium, magnesia and calcium, walnuts have positive effects on blood pressure. Likewise, they protect our heart and vessels, as well as prevent various forms of fractures, especially that of the hip.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.