Small gestures to help teeth and gums

Ice creams, aperitifs, sugary drinks, summer habits are enemies of teeth and gums, but summer can become an opportunity to dedicate a few more minutes to oral health, do more physical activity, reduce stress and eat better. All good habits that have positive effects on teeth and gums. This is explained by the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIdP), which recalls five tips to take on holiday and warns about how to behave in case of unexpected events. Chronic inflammation of the gums can have repercussions on the general health of the body. On the other hand, the well-being that a holiday brings can help restore a balance of the bacterial flora present in the mouth. «A holiday can be the right time to change some habits. In the summer it is easier to reduce the intake of fats and sugars and enrich the diet with foods that are friendly to the teeth and gums: those that contain vitamin C (an antioxidant that promotes the renewal of connective tissue) for example peppers, tomatoes, rocket, kiwi and pineapple; foods that contain vitamin D (modulator of the immune response), such as tuna, salmon, shrimp and oysters; foods that contain vitamin A, such as melon, peaches, apricots and watermelon». To reduce the likelihood of gum disease, often linked to halitosis, the Sidp adds four more tips: «Reduce stress, which affects the inflammatory levels of the body, including those of the periodontal tissues; take advantage of the evening or morning hours to dedicate half an hour a day to aerobic activity, such as walking fast or running slowly; limit smoking and excessive alcohol consumption; don’t forget to pack, in addition to the toothbrush, the dental floss and dedicate five minutes to oral hygiene, morning and evening». Summer can also be the time to deal with minor oral health emergencies and often have to resort to dentists located in vacation spots for emergency procedures such as the loss of a capsule, reconstruction of a broken tooth or the treatment of an abscess. In this case, to be sure that the hands you rely on are those of a qualified dentist, just go to the website of the National Federation of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO) and enter your name, surname and city to verify the registration of the professional in the Register of Dentists. If, on the other hand, the gums should bleed, the specialists conclude, «it is probably the sign that we have neglected them in recent months; remember to make a check-up appointment with your trusted dentist when you return from vacation and to renew the appointment with the dental hygienist for the removal of plaque and tartar. In the meantime, we spend more time using an interdental brush and floss and, if indicated by the dentist, we use an antiseptic mouthwash to reduce the bacterial load present in the mouth». Small gestures that become indispensable for our health.

When the relationship between doctor and patient is fundamental

