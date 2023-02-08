If Amadeus forces us to stay awake well after midnight again this year (but maybe it was only midnight!), we’ll have to run for cover somehow. Although in front of the coffee machine, in the canteen or at the bar we won’t talk about anything else, our alarm clock – alas – will still ring at the first light of dawn or so. And there won’t be San Remo, “dopofestival”, Fiorello and singer company that hold. So, if the intention is to anchor yourself to the sofa for those 4-5 hours, already bundled up in pajamas and ready to comment on Chiara Ferragni’s monologue in the various WhatsApp groups, let’s also get ready to implement a shock skincare to reduce dark circles, revive dull eyes and remove the dullness of the complexion.

Facial gymnastics to reduce the signs of tiredness

To give a fresher look to the face we can do something already during the evening, just as we judge Paola and Chiara’s performance feeling like the Gino Castaldo of the situation. As the cosmetologist explains Julia Penazzi in his book Getting old is not a fault – cosmetic and lifestyle tips for well-aging (LSWR Editions), the facial gymnastics it is a valid aid for «draining and fighting the swelling that often accompanies combination and impure skin, improving the trophism of the skin and making it more hydrated, nourished and luminous».

An effective exercise for the eye area

To mitigate the signs of tiredness, for example, we can massage the eye area with extreme delicacy. «Using thumb and forefinger like binoculars, resting them on the contour of the eye sockets, block the area around the eyes and contract the muscles trying to squint. Resting your fingers will prevent creases from forming. Repeat 20 times and then hold the contraction for 10 seconds. Finally, open your eyes as wide as possible for another 10 seconds, trying not to activate the frontal muscles. Relax the area around the eyes by massaging in a very delicate way, performing circular movements with the fingertips, outwards in the area below the eyes, inwards in the upper one», suggests Penazzi.

An exercise to relax the whole face

Per tone and relax the whole face, the cosmetologist recommends using a massage oil to start massaging the forehead «with light movements, from the center towards the temples for about ten times. The eyebrows are then massaged with the index and middle fingers, from the inside out. Resting the index fingers on the hairline of the forehead, she massages the glabellar area with the thumbs alternately ». She then goes on to massage the nose from the tip to the base and then the wings of the nose. With alternating movements, the mouth area is massaged. «Subsequently, first with two fingers and then with the hands open like a fan, the cheekbones, cheeks and chin are massaged, always from the center outwards, then bringing the lymph downwards. At the end, massage the chin and neck avoiding the thyroid, always taking care to bring the lymph downwards», concludes the expert Giulia Penazzi.

Dark circles and bags less evident with the right concealer

The signs of tiredness are certainly more evident in the eye area because it is here that dark circles and bags can appear: the former are a dyschromia, the latter a swelling. «If the rings under the eyes I’m not a very dark color, just foundation and then a touch-up with a beige concealer. If, on the other hand, you have dark circles tending towards blue, they should be contrasted with a salmon concealer before applying foundation. The purple ones want a yellow-based concealer and the brown ones a beige-based concealer, mixed with a hint of orange», suggests the image consultant Elisa Bonandini in his book Smart Beauty (EIFIS Publisher). «Pay close attention to the quantities: too much product can achieve the opposite effect, that is, accentuate dark circles. Very little is enough on the fingertip which you then go to tap».

And as for the bags? «These have two areas to be treated with concealer: the darker and deeper furrow that delimits the purse, and the actual purse that protrudes», continues Bonandini. «For the dark furrow, a lighter concealer should be applied with a special brush to be more precise, while a slightly darker concealer should be applied for the protruding area».

Sanremo: the products chosen by the editorial staff to cope with the wee hours

Regenerate the look

Before going to bed, remember to apply a few drops of the eye contour Ampoule relax (32 euros) of SVR, which stimulates the skin’s natural recovery mechanisms during the night. The product contains silk tree extract, which detoxifies the tissues and significantly reduces the signs of fatigue, gaba 0.3%, which improves skin elasticity and texture and reduces expression lines, and postbiotics, which they strengthen the collagen fibers and reduce puffiness and dark circles. The massaging applicator not only promotes the penetration of the active ingredients but also reactivates the microcirculation and lymphatic tissues.

Less puffy eyes

Lack of sleep certainly contributes to “turning off” the gaze. As we saw earlier, if we sleep little or badly we risk waking up with swollen and tired eyes, surrounded by unsightly chromatic discolorations. For this reason dermatological he thought of creating Awaken Peptide Eye Gel (59 euros), to be used during the day, every day. Featuring caffeine and a highly active blend of tetrapeptides and soothing rosemary leaf extract, it helps minimize the appearance of puffiness and fine lines, leaving skin smoother and more radiant.

Plumped effect

The most anticipated evening, perhaps, is that of Friday 10 February, when the competing artists will perform their much-loved covers. And so, as we sing our hearts out Paradise destination by Gianluca Grignani or let’s dance Love always by Gigi D’Agostino, let’s take advantage of it to wear Snake Jelly Eye Patches (11.99 euros) of Rodial. These eye patches visibly relax the delicate area and diminish the appearance of expression lines, thanks to the powerful effects of 1% SYN-AKE Tripeptide, which actively “freezes” muscle contractions for a plumped and rejuvenated effect.

Drain the skin around the eyes

To visibly reduce dark circles, Twelve Beauty proposes Rapid Eye Treatment (46 euros): a product that offers «a solution to some of the problems that we all have to face, in particular the lack of sleep», says Pedro Català, pharmacist, cosmetologist and CEO of the brand. The hydrolysed rice protein protects the collagen fibers, defends the skin from premature skin aging; glycine soy protein (soy) improves skin elasticity and softness, stimulates and regenerates skin cells, has a preventive and repairing effect; superoxide dismutase is a powerful yeast-derived antioxidant; ceratonia siliqua gum forms a visco-elastic film on the skin that helps smooth the appearance of fine lines.

A concealer that is also illuminating and hydrating

After skincare, it’s time for make-up. In the morning, with a few crumpled hours of sleep behind you, you absolutely need to cover your dark circles with a good concealer. Korff Skin Booster concealer illuminating and moisturizing 8H (20 euros), for example, camouflages facial discolorations, illuminating and hydrating it. Available in 3 shades, this product contains hyaluronic acid, particularly useful for deeply nourishing the skin, soothing redness, promoting tissue repair, vitamin E, which repairs collagen fibers and restores the skin’s natural firmness, and squalane, precious antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Concealer and cream: two in one

Concealer and cream in one product? It is possible, thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics which gave birth to Camo CC Cream (15 euros), ideal for having a natural complexion and full coverage. Enriched with peptides and niacinamide that plump, hydrate and smooth, while also protecting with an SPF 30 filter, to improve skin texture and tone, the product is available in 30 shades suitable for every type of complexion.

Goodbye gray skin

Sleeping little not only promotes the formation of bags and dark circles but also leads to a graying of the complexion, which appears dull, opaque, uneven. To revive the color of the skin, Green shop thought of creating the make-up line Touch of light. The Multi stick (€11.99), available in nude, coral pink, pink and mauve shades, is suitable for eyes, lips and cheeks. It has a light texture that remains soft and silky on the skin. It blends with the complexion like a thin veil that blends easily with buildable intensity, to customize the effect according to your needs. Contains acerola extract which, thanks to the high concentration of vitamin C, naturally evens out and brightens the skin tone. To complete the line there are also the liquid highlighter and the powder highlighter.

Kisses from Sanremo

It’s a short step from Piazza Duomo in Milan to the Ariston Theater in Sanremo. After lighting up the famous Christmas tree in front of the Madonnina, theCynical beautician snatches another important milestone: its brand VeraLab is skincare partner of the Festival. For the occasion, the entrepreneur launches KISSES Sanremo – Limited Edition (6.80 euros), a nourishing and soothing lip balm, born from the collaboration with Antonio Colomboni (aka @scombinanto). To be applied during the evening or before going to sleep, the lip balm leaves the lips very soft and deeply nourished thanks to the emollient properties of honey and propolis.

To get in the mood

To fully enter the Sanremo mood, we cannot help but sprinkle a few drops of Narcisse (20 euros) of Fragonard, the eau de toilette to keep even displayed on the office desk has been suggestive for a long time. Named flower of the year 2023, the narcissus grows wild and signals the arrival of spring in the French meadows of the Massif Central. Its ivory petals, warmed by a yellow heart, spread a surprising scent that mixes grass, earth and the strength of the white flower.

Read also…