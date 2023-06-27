Small pancakes with feta cheese | > – Guide – Cooking

Mix eggs, milk, salt and oil in a mixing bowl for about 3 minutes. Then fold in the flour and baking powder and mix to form a homogeneous dough. Wash the parsley, shake dry, pluck off the leaves and chop finely. Crumble the sheep’s cheese and fold into the batter along with the chopped parsley. Heat the oil in a coated pan; the bottom of the pan should be lightly covered with each portion. Pour in the batter in batches and cook the pancakes on both sides until golden brown over medium heat. There should be 2 fluffy pancakes per serving. Be sure to serve warm!

