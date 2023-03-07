R+V Infocentre

Whether it’s a knee graze or a cut finger: Even small wounds should always be cleaned and carefully disinfected, advises the R+V Versicherung information center. Otherwise there is a risk of inflammation and wound infections.

Small wounds are usually easy to treat yourself. “For such cases, everyone should have an antiseptic wound spray at hand,” says Friederike Kaiser, a consultant at R+V health insurance. She advises using it to thoroughly disinfect even small wounds to prevent inflammation and infection. “Wound infections inhibit natural healing and scars appear more quickly. They can also spread to healthy tissue or, in the worst case, to tendons and bones,” explains the doctor.

Clean wounds before disinfecting

Wounds may need to be cleaned before disinfecting. In the case of cuts, this happens “automatically” to a certain extent if you let them bleed briefly. “The bleeding flushes the finest dirt particles and germs out of the wound,” explains R+V doctor Kaiser. If the wound is clean, the bleeding can be stopped with a sterile compress and then carefully disinfected and protected with a plaster. “If cuts are very deep or bleeding profusely, the injured person should consult a doctor to be on the safe side,” adds Kaiser.

Abrasions, on the other hand, usually only bleed a little, and the body does not clean the wound itself. If the wound is heavily soiled, such as with dirt or sand, it should be cleaned with clean water. Foreign bodies such as stones or splinters can be carefully removed with tweezers.

Go to the doctor’s office immediately with bite injuries

A special case are bite injuries, especially those from cats. They often lead to serious infections in people – on the one hand because the teeth are sharp and penetrate deep into the tissue, on the other hand because the saliva contains dangerous bacteria. If these get into the bloodstream, they can trigger serious wound infections and infect the meninges or the heart valves, for example. “Many injured people don’t take cat bites seriously because they are small and hardly bleed. However, I strongly recommend that you disinfect even small bite injuries carefully and then go straight to a doctor’s office,” warns Friederike Kaiser.

More tips from the R+V Info Center:

Anyone treating a wound should wash their hands thoroughly beforehand and possibly also disinfect them or wear sterile disposable gloves.

Medical alcohol is suitable for hand disinfection. However, when in contact with wounds, it burns intensely. Therefore, alcohol-free wound disinfectants are always the better alternative – especially for children.

If tap water is not available for wound cleansing, bottled water or saline is an alternative. Salt also has a disinfecting effect and promotes wound healing.

Infection can also develop from tiny insect bites, especially from scratching. Cooling helps against the itching, for example with a cold, damp cloth, cool packs or gels. Special creams or battery-powered pens can also provide relief.

If a red line forms on a wound, you should definitely go to a doctor’s office. It could be the beginning of blood poisoning.

