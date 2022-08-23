Just like Covid, the monkeypox it can settle on surfaces. Traces of the virus, in fact, have been found in the environments where infected patients live. At the moment, however, it is unclear whether these particles are capable of infecting other people. And how much emerges from a survey conducted by researchers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Utah Department of Health (UDHHS), which found genetic material from the monkeypox virus on the surfaces of two patients’ homes. The work was published in the weekly bulletin of the CDC.

MORE INFORMATION

Monkeypox, find particles in the homes of infected people

Researchers identified 21 surfaces, both porous (like textiles) and non-porous (like handles), positive for the virus. This occurred despite the two patients reporting that they “showered once or twice a day, wash their hands about 10 times a day, wash bedding and clothing weekly, and perform routine household cleaning, for example. using sprays on most high-contact surfaces, ”the report reads.

Can monkeypox be transmitted through surfaces?

The team tried to “cultivate” the virus in the laboratory, but were unsuccessful. This suggests that the infectious agent, at the time of discovery, was not viable and infectious. “The inability to detect viable viruses suggests that the viability of the virus may have decreased over time,” the researchers write. More studies are needed to elucidate the possibility of transmission through infected surfaces.

Meanwhile, the researchers urge caution. ‘People living in or visiting the home of someone with monkeypox should follow appropriate precautions against indirect exposure and transmission by wearing a well-fitting mask, avoiding touching possibly contaminated surfaces, maintaining adequate hand hygiene, avoiding sharing dishes, clothes, sheets or towels and following the recommendations for home disinfection, ”the researchers conclude.