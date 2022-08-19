Home Health Smallpox monkeys: cases in Italy rise to 689, +27 since 8/16 – Ultima Ora
Health

Smallpox monkeys: cases in Italy rise to 689, +27 since 8/16 – Ultima Ora

by admin
Smallpox monkeys: cases in Italy rise to 689, +27 since 8/16 – Ultima Ora
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 19 – Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Italy rise to 689. This is evidenced by the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, reporting an increase of 27 cases since the last survey on August 16. There are 190 cases linked to travel abroad. The median age of the patients is 37 years: there are 679 males and 10 females. The highest number of cases is recorded in Lombardy (297), Lazio (125) and Emilia Romagna (72). (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy