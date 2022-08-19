news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 19 – Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Italy rise to 689. This is evidenced by the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, reporting an increase of 27 cases since the last survey on August 16. There are 190 cases linked to travel abroad. The median age of the patients is 37 years: there are 679 males and 10 females. The highest number of cases is recorded in Lombardy (297), Lazio (125) and Emilia Romagna (72). (HANDLE).

