(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JULY 26 – The European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, is about to send a letter to European governments to “continue to closely monitor the situation” linked to the evolution of monkeypox cases. This was reported by EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker during the daily meeting with the press.



The 160,000 doses of vaccine that the EU has secured “to respond to the immediate needs of the Member States are now being delivered, we continue to closely monitor the situation”, he highlighted. (HANDLE).

