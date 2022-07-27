Home Health Smallpox monkeys: EU prepares letter to governments, ‘let’s monitor’ – Ultima Ora
Health

Smallpox monkeys: EU prepares letter to governments, ‘let’s monitor’ – Ultima Ora

by admin
Smallpox monkeys: EU prepares letter to governments, ‘let’s monitor’ – Ultima Ora
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JULY 26 – The European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, is about to send a letter to European governments to “continue to closely monitor the situation” linked to the evolution of monkeypox cases. This was reported by EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker during the daily meeting with the press.

The 160,000 doses of vaccine that the EU has secured “to respond to the immediate needs of the Member States are now being delivered, we continue to closely monitor the situation”, he highlighted. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy