news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, AUGUST 09 – Lombardy anticipates the administration of the monkeypox vaccine to tomorrow instead of Thursday. Starting from 12 it will be possible to book vaccination on the regional portal (https://prenotasalute.regione.lombardia.it). Having already received a smallpox vaccination is a condition of exclusion.



Indicatively, only vaccinators under the age of 45 are to be accepted.



The doses will be administered by the ‘Centers for the Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Infections’ of the Lombardy Asst / Irccs. As stated in a note from DG Welfare, the first doses of the ‘Jynneos’ vaccine will be injected starting tomorrow and will be delivered to different people. Subsequently, Aria, the regional innovation and purchasing company, will activate a reservation collection system in anticipation of the arrival of additional vaccines.



Before vaccination, a doctor will carry out the medical history to verify the presence of contraindications and compliance with the requirements defined by the ministry. “In addition to the action of prophylaxis – comments the vice president of the Lombardy Region Letizia Moratti – to control the spread of infections it will be important to provide information on any risk behaviors and the precautions to be taken at an individual level”. There are 284 cases of monkeypox registered in Lombardy, of which 279 men and 202 reported by the Milan ATS. More than half, 152 people, had fever as a symptom. The doses made available by the Ministry of Health are 2,000 for Lombardy and the distribution criterion on the regional territory follows the trend of the epidemic with 70% of cases residing in Milan. (HANDLE).

