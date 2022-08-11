Home Health Smallpox monkeys: WHO, 6,217 cases in the last week, + 19% – Health
Health

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, 6,217 cases in the last week, + 19% – Health

by admin
Smallpox monkeys: WHO, 6,217 cases in the last week, + 19% – Health

news-txt”>

There are 27,814 confirmed cases of monkeypox from 1 January to 7 August in 89 countries, 11 deaths. The data are contained in the latest bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) which highlights how, in the last week of monitoring (1-7 August) cases in the world have grown by 19%, reaching 6,217 reports compared to 5,213 of the previous week.

These numbers, however, according to the WHO, “should be interpreted carefully due to the underestimation of cases”. In the ranking by countries, Italy is tenth with 505 cases.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy