There are 27,814 confirmed cases of monkeypox from 1 January to 7 August in 89 countries, 11 deaths. The data are contained in the latest bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) which highlights how, in the last week of monitoring (1-7 August) cases in the world have grown by 19%, reaching 6,217 reports compared to 5,213 of the previous week.

These numbers, however, according to the WHO, “should be interpreted carefully due to the underestimation of cases”. In the ranking by countries, Italy is tenth with 505 cases.