At the hospital in Livorno the first case of monkeypox. It is a young man who is currently hospitalized in the infectious diseases department directed by Dr. Spartaco Sani. The positivity to the disease, which is mainly transmitted sexually, was diagnosed on the samples sent to the laboratory of the Pisa University Hospital: “He is already the second patient hospitalized by us – in Sani’s words -, his conditions are stable and it is subjected to constant monitoring and, at the moment, there are no elements of particular alarm “.

The head physician invites all citizens to remain calm because “contagiousness, exclusion made for sexual intercourse, is quite limited and therefore does not represent a danger to the general population to date, even if there are more than 500 cases in Italy. ‘Livorno area we are at patient 1 while in June we hospitalized one from another Tuscan province, currently already healed after about a month of hospital and then home isolation. Both are young people, with a history of unprotected sexual relations “.

Monkey pox, what are the symptoms

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus similar to the one that causes smallpox (eradicated in 1980) from which, however, it differs in terms of less diffusivity and severity: In humans – Sani points out – the disease presents itself with fever, pain muscle, headache, enlargement of the lymph nodes, skin manifestations in the form of vesicles, pustules, small crusts, ulcerative lesions of the oral cavity and genital organs. It usually resolves spontaneously in 2-4 weeks “.

Monkey pox, what to do if symptoms occur

It is important, in the event of the appearance of symptoms associated with skin and genital lesions in subjects who have had occasional sexual intercourse and with unknown people, to contact your doctor or consult the infectious disease wards to obtain a quick diagnosis and avoid to transmit the infection to family members and cohabitants. Home or hospital isolation is required until recovery. “Only through appropriate behavior – recommends the head physician – will it be possible to stem the phenomenon that risks spreading by creating further commitment to the health system already tested by Covid”.