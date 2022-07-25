Home Health Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: “1,700 cases in one day, vaccinate risk groups”
Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: "1,700 cases in one day, vaccinate risk groups"

Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: "1,700 cases in one day, vaccinate risk groups"

With “1,700 cases in a single day” worldwide, the monkeypox epidemic has hit the diagnosis record in the past few hours. “The epidemiological data say that the cases primarily concern a fairly small population: males, between 20 and 40 years old, who are infected preferentially by sexual means or by direct contact. It is urgent to recommend vaccination and other preventive measures to these people. “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, reiterates this on Facebook.

The expert also returns to the topic via Twitter, commenting on a post by the former head of the American Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb: “If we have allowed monkeypox to become an endemic virus in the United States, an increasingly possible scenario, it will be one of the most unfortunate public health failures of recent times, “reflects Gottlieb. “I fully agree – writes Bassetti – In the US, as in Italy, public hygiene has failed on the Monkeypox because it was too intent on ensuring that Covid-19 did not become what it actually has become”.

