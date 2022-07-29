Home Health Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: “Safe sex campaign urgently”
Health

Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: “Safe sex campaign urgently”

by admin
Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: “Safe sex campaign urgently”

“We’ve definitely got something wrong about monkeypox. A campaign for safe sex is urgently needed, for example.” To underline this at beraking latest news Salute is Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

“We did something wrong – he argues – because initially, even for discourses perhaps of a social nature, it was not clearly stated that this disease was typically affecting men, who are infected by a typically sexual way”, with “homosexual, bisexual and heterosexual relationships”. We are 97% of the cases in this situation. It was not said immediately and perhaps he was wrong about this. And when some of us said it, he was accused of being homophobic or whatever. It is clear that we must never confusing the medical and epidemiological aspect with the sociological one, are two different worlds. Here too, in short, ideology has influenced health policies in this world “.

For Bassetti, on the other hand, it is “very urgent to try to direct prevention campaigns both from a behavioral point of view, therefore the use of condoms and some” cautious “attitudes,” and as regards vaccination “.

See also  Non-K can pull BCLK overclocked to 157MHz to achieve 12th generation Celeron G6900 air-cooled super 5.34GHz - Computer Field

You may also like

A case of Dengue fever in Padua: hospitalization...

Smallpox of monkeys, first deaths in Spain and...

First European to die from monkeypox

PlayStation 5 finally supports 1440p

Are zucchini bitter? They must be thrown away...

50 years old returned from Central America. The...

If you have blood sugar, do not eat...

Discovered why we can drink milk, famine and...

here is Nature’s research

Covid, 54,088 infected, 244 deaths, rate at 19.2%....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy