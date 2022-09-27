Home Health Smallpox of monkeys, cases in Italy rise to 846
I’m 846 cases of monkeypox in Italy, with an increase of 4 infections compared to the last survey of 23 September. This is indicated by the surveillance system of the Ministry of Health with Regions and Autonomous Provinces, in the report updated to date. The cases connected to trips abroad are 235 (+2).

The median age of the patients is 37 years (with a range that goes from 14 to 71 years); 835 are men and 11 women. The region with the most cases remains Lombardy (348) which, however, does not register increases, followed by Lazio (146, +1 compared to the last survey) and Emilia Romagna (85, one more). The other two new infections detected in the last 4 days are in Sicily and Veneto.

