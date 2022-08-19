If he covid-19 is giving respite with a noticeable drop in infections compared to a month ago, the authorities are worried about the virus of monkeypox. According to the World Health Organization, a total of 35,000 cases have been reported with 12 deaths in 92 countries. Only 7 thousand cases were reported last week with an increase of 20% compared to the previous one. For this reason, WHO urges you not to underestimate this virus. For months we have been trying to study the mode of transmission, which we know occurs mainly with direct contact and between sexual partners. The infectionIn fact, it occurs in most cases during a sexual encounter but the transmission mechanisms vary: from contact with injuries, exchange of body fluids but also inhalation of respiratory droplets.

Monkeypox virus is on the rise worldwide, even without sexual contact

As reported Courierin addition, they are trying to shed some light on some contagion occurred at crowded events but without sexual intercourse and the presence of asymptomatic. According to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine, and based on a sample of men who had intercourse with other men, at least 13 of 200 tested positive for monkeypox but without symptoms. Over the next 21 days, no one developed symptoms. It is not clear, however, whether asymptomatic subjects are still able to infect, despite the positivity. Usually, in fact, we become infected through injury.

The English case

Another study, which will be published in October in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseasesdeveloped by Stanford University School of Medicineput under the magnifying glass the contagion during crowded events but without sexual contact. This is the case of a man who had attended a musical event without having had sexual contact. After 14 days, the first lesion typical of the monkeypox.

The young man said he shared one electronic cigarette with a girl. Then I saw many people in shorts or tops and attended similar events for about 4 days. She denied having had sexual encounters, not even in the previous three months. Thus, the main risk factor had been close contact with unknown people during the outdoor event:

‘The lack of both sexual exposure and anogenital involvement indicates that the mode of transmission may be associated with clinical symptoms; supplies (hotel sheets and sheets, high-contact areas in public environments) can be alternative modes of transmission “

Therefore, the study confirms that other ways of contagion are possible and attention must remain high during crowded events.