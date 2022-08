First six cases of monkeypox diagnosed in the province of Como out of the total of 269 in all of Lombardy. The overall figure relating to the entire Ats Insubria (which also includes the province of Varese) is 18. At the Lombard level, 74% of infections, which mainly concern men, are recorded in the Milan area. The age group most affected is that between 30 and 39 years and, it is worth pointing out, in the vast majority of cases it is a disease with an uncomplicated course.