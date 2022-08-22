Monkeypox, the virus responsible for the disease known as monkeypox, can be transmitted from humans to dogs. The news is in an article on Lancet, in which the passage of the virus to a pet residing in the same home as an infected person was highlighted for the first time. An absolute novelty, since so far only a few wild animals (rodents and non-human primates) have been recognized as possible carriers of the virus. In addition to the confirmation of the methods of transmission of Monkeypox. While it is true that the cases described so far are mostly exposed to infections through sexual intercourse, it is more correct to define as the main mode of transmission close contact with lesions, body fluids and droplets of infected saliva.

The first case of contagion of a pet was registered in Paris

The first case of infection in a dog was recorded by the specialists of the Pitié-Salpetriere hospital in Paris, called to take care of two men with symptoms capable of suggesting a diagnosis of monkeypox. The two patients, aged 44 and 27, lived together. And they had sexual relations with each other, albeit not exclusive. Once in the hospital, they presented the typical signs of infection: that is ulcers in the perianal area, accompanied by the appearance of pustules in other parts of the body. Following – after four days – asthenia, fever and headache. Confirmation of the diagnosis of monkeypox was obtained by examining swabs taken from the anus, olfactory mucosa and oral mucosa.

After two weeks, the dog was also affected

So far, nothing new. The two cases, however, became of greater interest almost two weeks later. At a time when pustules and ulcerations compatible with Monkeypox infection also appeared on the body of the dog who lived with the two men. Hypothesis immediately confirmed by the search for viral DNA on swabs obtained from the anus and oral cavity. There is also little doubt about the origin of the infection, since the form of the virus found in the animal was the same in the two patients, as well as the one responsible for the more than 1,700 cases of infection recorded in France in the last four months.

To isolate the animals of whom is positive or not?

It was the men who claimed to have slept with their four-year-old Italian greyhound. Hence the high probability of being faced with “the first case of transmission of monkeypox from a man to a dog”, in the words of the researchers, coordinated by the infectious specialist Romaine Palich. The animal would not have infected other dogs or people. In fact, the two patients admitted that they had in any case limited their animal’s contact with other subjects, once they had ascertained (their) contagion. But given the lesions found in the greyhound, “we hypothesize that we are facing a real canine disease and not a simple transport of the virus by these animals”, add the authors of the work. “The need to isolate domestic animals from the virus-positive individuals responsible for monkeypox should be considered.”

A zoonosis that can transmit mainly rodents and primates

The number of animal species that can be infected with monkeypox is still unclear. Up to now, in countries endemic to the infection, the virus has only been found in some categories of wild animals: rodents and non-human primates. In the United States, cases of contagion have been reported among prairie dogs, mammals belonging to the order of rodents. While in Europe the contagion of some primates kept in captivity from imported infected animals has been reported. Never, before this time, had the contagion between pets been reported. Hypothesis that still remains to be confirmed. But that on the basis of this study, now, is anything but to be excluded.