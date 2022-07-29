The Spanish Ministry of Health confirmed the first death from the monkeypox in the Iberian country. In Spain, to date, they have been notified 4.298 confirmed cases. Of the 3,750 infected people on whom information is available, 120 were hospitalized (3.2%) and one died, becoming the first victim in Spain of this disease for which the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on 23 July. Among the infected Spaniards there are 4,081 men and 64 women, while the sex of three was not disclosed. Her age ranges from 10 months to 88 years, with an average of 37.

Also in Brazil the first victim is recorded: he is a 41-year-old man Belo Horizontecapital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, which according to local media was having serious problems with immune system. “He was receiving hospital treatment for other serious conditions,” the state health ministry said in a statement. The Brazilian government has confirmed so far almost a thousand casesespecially in the states of St. Paul e Rio de Janeiro: the first was detected on 10 June in a man who had traveled to Europe. Signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands, and a chickenpox-like rash.