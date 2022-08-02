The number of people infected with monkeypox in the province of Piacenza rises to five. There are four men and one woman. The latter represents the third female case in Italy. “At the moment the situation is under control – he explains Marco Delledonne Public Health Director of the Piacenza Ausl even if we must not let our guard down. Infected people in our area have reported very annoying ailments, but without danger to their health.

The Emergency Committee for International Health Regulations on the Monkeypox Multi-Country Outbreak in fact held its second meeting on July 21, 2022. The WHO Director-General on July 23, 2022 declared this outbreak a public health emergency of concern international and issued temporary recommendations in relation to the outbreak. He stated that “we have an outbreak that has spread rapidly throughout the world, through new modes of transmission, of which we understand too little and we must stop it with the right strategies”. With this, there are three international health emergencies in force in the world, after the one declared since the end of January 2020 for Covid and the one activated since 2017 by serious polio outbreaks in countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan or Nigeria.

Meanwhile, also in the Piacenza area, the alarm for the West Nile, a virus transmitted to humans by common mosquitoes (not tigers), has also been triggered. The entomological and veterinary surveillance highlighted the positivity to the virus in mosquitoes captured on 27 June in a trap of the monitoring network located in the municipality of Alseno. “It is necessary to protect oneself above all in the afternoon and night hours – continues Delledonne – the symptoms are similar to those of Covid: high fever and muscle pain. Someone who is in these conditions and has negative tampons may have contracted the disease, which almost always has a favorable course ”.