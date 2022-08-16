news-txt”>

The cases of monkeypox in Italy continue to increase: in fact, confirmed cases rise to 662, with an increase of 18 cases compared to the last survey on 12 August. This is evidenced by the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, published today. There are 185 cases linked to travel abroad. The median age of infected people is 37 years: it is 652 men and 10 women.

Lombardy and Lazio are the regions with the highest number of monkeypox cases: in Lombardy the confirmed cases are 291 (+8 compared to the last survey of 12 August) and in Lazio they are 121 (+3). The update bulletin of the Ministry of Health, published today, highlights this.

Meanwhile, 27,000 people in the UK have already been vaccinated against monkeypox. The British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported, according to which “these thousands of vaccines, administered by the health service to those at the highest risk of exposure, should have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus”. Almost all of the doses (25,325) were administered to people “gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men”, the agency said.