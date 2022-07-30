Home Health Smallpox of monkeys, Spain confirms first death
Health

There’s a first confirmed case of death from monkeypox in Spain. This was announced by the Spanish Ministry of Health, adding that at the moment there are 4,298 cases of infected people in the country. Out of 3,750 patients whose information is available, 20 were hospitalized and one died.

Among the sick there are 4,081 men and 64 women, while the sex of three has not been disclosed. The ages range from 10 months to 88 years, with an average of 37.

San Francisco and New York State have declared a public health emergency due to the growing monkeypox epidemic. The action of the two areas of the most affected by the virus is put in place as the administration of President Joe Biden evaluates a declaration of national emergency.

