With monkeypox becoming a national emergency in the US, health experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are continuing to study how to make the disease prevention vaccine available to as many people as possible.

The most accredited hypothesis being examined is that of dividing the contents of a vial of the Jyennos vaccine against smallpox into 5: if the proposal takes shape, the new vaccination strategy would in any case provide for 2 injections for each person at a distance of 28 days.