The decision was taken by Dg WHO Tedros after the Emergency Committee failed to reach a consensus on the choice. Make a series of recommendations. Almost 17,000 cases in 74 countries have so far been registered in the world. Rezza: “In Italy so far 407 cases have been registered with a tendency to stabilize. The situation is under constant monitoring but it is not believed that it should cause particular alarmism “. WHO RECOMMENDATIONS

WHO declares monkeypox epidemic “global health emergency”. The decision was made by the general manager, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two days after the second meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee for international health regulations on the monkeypox virus which, however, failed to reach a consensus, remaining divided on the need to activate the maximum level of alert.

Since early May, when it was detected outside African countries where it is endemic, the disease has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries, according to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Europe confirms itself as the epicenter of infections: 10,604 according to the latest joint bulletin of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe (data as of July 19).

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international concern,” said the WHO director general, stating that the risk in the world is relatively moderate, apart from in Europe where it is high.

“Under the International Health Regulations – explained Tedros – I am required to consider five elements in deciding whether an outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international interest. First, the information provided by the countries, which in this case shows that this virus has spread rapidly to many countries that have never seen it before; Second, the three criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern, which have been met; Third, the opinion of the Emergency Committee, which did not reach consensus; Fourth, scientific principles, evidence and other relevant information – which are currently insufficient and leave us with many unknowns; And fifth, the risk to human health, international spread and the potential for interference with international traffic ”.

WHO has also made a number of recommendations for four groups of countries:

First, those who have not yet reported a case of monkeypox or have not reported a case for more than 21 days;

Second, those with recently imported cases of monkeypox who are experiencing human-to-human transmission.

This includes recommendations for implementing a coordinated response to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups;

Involve and protect affected communities;

Intensify surveillance and public health measures;

Strengthen clinical management and infection prevention and control in hospitals and clinics;

Accelerate research into the use of vaccines, therapies and other tools;

And advice on international travel.

The third group of countries is that with monkeypox transmission between animals and humans;

And fourth are countries with manufacturing capabilities for diagnostics, vaccines and therapies.

“It is therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men, to design and deliver effective information and services, and to take measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities. Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus. In addition to our recommendations to countries, I also ask civil society organizations, including those with experience in working with people living with HIV, to work with us to combat stigma and discrimination. But with the tools we have right now, we can stop the transmission and keep this outbreak under control, ”concluded Tedros.

The Ministry: “No alarmism”
“The WHO today declared Monkeypox (Monkeypox) a” global health emergency “. The Ministry of Health, with a specific ordinance, has already prepared, together with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the procedures for reporting individual cases. In Italy so far 407 cases with a tendency to stabilization have been recorded. The situation is under constant monitoring but it is not believed that it should cause particular alarmism. “This was stated by the director general of prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza.

July 24, 2022
