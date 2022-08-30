news-txt”>

Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Italy are still on the rise: according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, they are 760, with an increase of 20 cases compared to the last survey on 26 August. There are 205 infections linked to travel abroad. The median age of the infected is 37 years and it is mainly men (749 males and 11 females). Lombardy is confirmed as the region with the highest number of cases (322), followed by Lazio (138) and Emilia Romagna (75).

These are the cases confirmed in the Regions: Abruzzo 2; Basilicata 0; Calabria 0; Campania 37; Emilia Romagna 75; Friuli Venezia Giulia 12; Lazio 138; Liguria 16; Lombardy 322; Brands 6; Molise 0; Piedmont 2; Puglia 17; Sardinia 5; Sicily 7; Tuscany 38; PA. Bolzano 1; PA Trento 4: Umbria 0; Aosta Valley 0; Veneto 53.